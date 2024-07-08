Soccer Betting Trends For EURO 2024, Copa America Semifinals
Low goal count for Argentina vs. Canada?
The semifinals of the UEFA European Championship and Copa América are set to begin on Tuesday, and there are plenty of ways to bet on the action.
Check out the soccer betting trends for matches on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 listed below.
EURO 2024 Soccer Betting Trends
Spain vs. France Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Allianz Arena - 2.8 goals per match; 3-2 O/U
- Spain has seen a draw in four of five league semifinal matches. A draw has a 35.7% chance to occur against France.
- Spain has seen the BTS hit in five straight league Knockout Stage matches. The BTS has a 48.8% chance to occur against France despite this.
- France has gone Under the total in five straight league matches. The total has a 68.3% chance to go Under against Spain.
Netherlands vs. England Betting Trends
Venue Stats: Signal Iduna Park - 2.8 goals per match; 3-2 O/U
- England has seen a draw in four straight league matches. A draw has a 35.1% chance to occur against Netherlands.
- England has seen the BTS hit in four straight league Knockout Stage matches. The BTS has a 49.5% chance to occur against Netherlands despitee this.
- England has gone Under the total in seven straight league matches.
EURO 2024 Goal Scoring Trends
- Dani Olmo has scored a goal in two straight league matches.
- Cody Gakpo has scored a goal in two of three league matches.
Copa America Soccer Betting Trends
Argentina vs. Canada Betting Trends
Venue Stats: MetLife Stadium - 3 goals per match; 1-1 O/U
- Argentina has won nine straight matches and is the favorite against Canada, given a 73.3% chance to win.
- Canada has failed to see the BTS hit in six of seven matches. The BTS has a 65.3% chance to fail against Argentina.
- Canada has gone Under the total in five straight matches. The goal total has a 55.6% chance to go Under against Argentina.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.