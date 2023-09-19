Solheim Cup Betting Preview: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bet
The Ryder Cup is next week, but before we get to that, the women will be facing off in the Solheim Cup.
It works the exact same as the Ryder Cup, with teams of 12 golfers representing the United States and Europe playing against each other in two days of fourballs and foursomes and then a final day of 12 head-to-head singles matches.
The United States holds the advantage in the all-time record at 10-7, but it's Europe that has won two straight, with the latest coming in a 15-13 victory at Inverness Club in Ohio in 2021.
Let's take a look at the rosters for both teams along with the betting odds for this year's edition of the event. Then, I'll break down which side I'm betting on.
Solheim Cup rosters
Team USA
- Lilia Vu
- Nelly Korda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Megan Khang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Danielle Kang
- Andrea Lee
- Lexi Thompson
- Rose Zhang
- Angel Yin
- Ally Ewing
- Cheyenne Knight
Team Europe
- Celine Boutier (France)
- Maja Stark (Sweden)
- Charley Hull (England)
- Leona Maguire (Ireland)
- Georgia Hall (England)
- Linn Grant (Sweden)
- Carlota Ciganda (Spain)
- Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)
- Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden)
- Gemma Dryburgh (Scotland)
- Emily Pedersen (Denmark)
- Caroline Hedwall (Sweden)
Solheim Cup odds
Odds below via PointsBet
- Team USA +105
- Team Europe +100
- Draw +1100
Solheim Cup prediction
The Solheim Cup is going to come down to the play of the final three women on Team Europe.
The argument could be made that Europe has the advantage when it comes to the top half of each team, but there is a huge drop off when looking at the last three names on the roster; Gemma Dryburgh, Emily Pedersen, and Caroline Hedwall.
The lowest-ranking player on Team USA is Cheyenne Knight, who comes in at 49th on the Women's World Golf Rankings. Meanwhile, Dryburgh, Pedersen, and Hedwall come in at 55th, 121st, and 122nd.
That drop off in talent could hurt Europe, especially if it comes down to just one or two points during Sunday's singles.
Team USA also has to be excited to welcome Rose Zhang to the team. She took the golf world by storm this season, winning her LPGA debut after dominating at the college ranks.
Europe may have some level of home course advantage with it being set to take place in Spain, but that hasn't made a huge difference throughout the history of this event as it has at the Ryder Cup. Team USA has won in Europe three of the last four times it was hosted there.
I can't look past the lack of depth from Europe in this competition and I think it's what's going to prove to be the difference maker this week.
I'll back Team USA to get the win.
Prediction: Team USA +100
