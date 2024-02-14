Someone Made a Huge Wager on Sahith Theegala to Win Genesis Invitational
While Tiger Woods is the headliner and the biggest liability for some sportsbooks going into this week's Genesis Invitational, one bettor believes Sahith Theegala will be the big winner coming out of it, and they aim to cash in on it too.
With a stacked field featuring Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy playing on one of the best courses on the PGA Tour, Riviera, one bettor at BetMGM wagered $8,000 on Theegala to surprise everyone and win the tournament.
Theegala comes into the event with +2800 odds at BetMGM, meaning if he wins, the bettor would win $224,000.
It is worth noting that Theegala has longer odds at other books. FanDuel, for instance, lists him with +4000 odds. If the bettor wagered there, the profit would be $320,000. That's a nearly $100,000 difference in potential winnings, thus reminding us, it's important to shop for the best odds before placing a bet.
Sahith Theegala Odds to Win Genesis Invitational
Although he isn't in the Top 10 in the odds to win the Genesis, there are plenty of reasons this bet makes sense.
Theegala is coming off a fifth-place finish at last week's Waste Management tournament and also finished in solo second at The Sentry. He's a California native (Cali boys tend to do well at Riviera) and placed T-6 at the Genesis last year and T-48 the previous year.
Woods, meanwhile, has much longer odds to win the tournament, around +15000 depending on the book. He's the most bet player and biggest liability at BetMGM, according to John Ewing.
Tiger Wood Odds to Win Genesis Invitational
Whether you're backing Woods or Theegala, just remember to check a couple of books before setting your bet. We're not all wagering six-figures, but might as well maximize our winnings where possible.
