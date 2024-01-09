Sony Open Best Bets, Odds, and Betting Preview
Odds, information, and best bets for the 2024 edition of the Sony Open
The Sentry is in the books and now the PGA Tour is ready to host its first full-field event of the 2024 calendar year.
The Sony Open is the second of two events in Hawa'ii but this one will be a much weaker field with the majority of the stars opting out of competing after playing in last week's Tournament of Champions.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to wager on this event, including my best bets.
If you want to get in on the action, you should place your wagers over at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who click the link below to sign up for an account will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager.
Bet on The Sentry at FanDuel now!
Odds to Win the Sony Open
Sony Open How to Watch and Purse
- Date: Thursday, January 11 - Sunday, January 14
- Purse: $8.3 million (Winner's share: $1.494 million)
- Defending Champion: Si Woo Kim
Sony Open Air Time
- Thursday: 7:00 - 10:30 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 7:00 -10:30 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 4-6 p.m. EST (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 4-6 p.m. EST (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sony Open Notable Golfers in the Field
Si Woo Kim: The defending champion is back in the mix this week off a T25 finish at The Sentry. Kim historically hadn't had much success at the Sony Open before last season, but he caught fire and manage to squeak out the one-stroke victory by shooting 6-under in the final round.
Ludvig Aberg: The highly touted 24-year old enters this week as the betting favorite despite finishing close to the bottom of the leaderboard last week. He may be this year's version of Tom Kim, having a strong shoulder season but struggling to find wins throughout the season despite being near the top of the odds board.
Pick for the Sony Open
Brian Harman to Win (+2200)
Brian Harman holds a special place in my heart for winning me a 120/1 bet when he was victorious at the Open Championship last season and it's time for me to go back to him with another bet. Harman is one of the most accurate drivers of the golf ball, but his lack of distance makes him only bettable at a handful of events. Sony Open is one of them.
Harman is coming off a T5 finish at The Sentry and he gained +1.38 strokes on the green, which is how his putting looked leading up to his win at The Open. According to DataGolf.com, he has the second-best chance to win which gives him value at his current price.
Chris Kirk to Win (+2800)
I haven't been a big fan of betting on a golfer who won the previous week to win twice in-a-row, but new year new me. Kirk beat a much tougher field at the Sentry last week and now he heads to an event that he has had some great success at.
Kirk has two top three finishes at the event over the past three years and he led the field in strokes gained: around the green last week, which is the most predictive stat for success at Waialae Country Club. I'm shocked he's not a top five favorite to win, so I'll take a shot on him sweeping the Hawaii swing.
Lucas Glover Top 20 (+225)
Lucas Glover led the entire field last week in strokes gained: approach at +1.33 strokes per round, which resulted in a T29 finish. Unfortunately, his putting let him down with a horrible week on the greens, but now that he's playing in a weaker field I expect his approach play to be good enough to lead him to a top 20 finish.
As a cherry on top, Glover has a top five finish at this event in 2022, so he's proven he can play well here.
I personally like to get all my "to place" bets paid out in full even if they finish in a tie so I often use BetMGM for these types of bets, including this one on Aberg. If you want to sign up for an account, use the link below to take advantage of their latest offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!