South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
By Josh Yourish
Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys are 2-0, but they still haven’t decided on a quarterback.
Heading into Week 3 it’s still a three-headed monster taking snaps, and that could end up being a problem against South Alabama and their quarterback, Carter Bradley. The USA Jaguars are 1-1 after a Week 1 loss to Tulane, but they bounce back in Week 2 against Southeastern Louisiana, 35-17.
Now, here are the odds for South Alabama and OKlahoma State in Stillwater.
South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 1-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-0 in Oklahoma State games
- South Alabama is 0-2 ATS
- The OVER is 1-1 in South Alabama games
South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16
- Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- South Alabama Record: 1-1
- Oklahoma State Record: 2-0
South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Key Players
South Alabama
Caullin Lacy, WR: Lacy was third in receiving yards on the South Alabama team last year, but first in catches. He and Devin Voisin are a great duo, but last week was a huge game for Lacy against Southeastern Louisiana. He had eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. Lacy leads the team with 199 yards.
Oklahoma State
Alan Bowman… and Garret Rangel… and Gunnar Gundy, QBs: Mike Gundy doesn’t seem interested in making a decision at quarterback. Last week, in a relatively close game against Arizona State last week, played all three of his quarterbacks with Bowman getting the most of the reps. It appears that all three will continue to play.
South Alabama vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
South Alabama has a very cohesive offense. They brought back its leading passer in Carter Bradley, leading rusher in La’Damian Webb, and leading receiver, Caullin Lacy. That’s very rare in this modern era of college football and so far they have gained 6.2 yards per play which is 55th in the country.
I have no worries about this South Alabama offense and that’s the reason I’m so high on them. However, the defense has serious concerns. The Jaguars are 131st in the country in opponent yards per play, at 7.4. They are fairly strong against the run, ranking 47th, but are 123th in pass defense. If Mike Gundy would just pick one of his three quarterbacks to play the whole game, they would likely get into a rhythm and pick apart this defense.
However, Gundy refuses to choose from his three possible starters. Alan Bowman has attempted 40 passes through two games, Garrett Rangel has attempted 24 and Gunnar Gundy, 16. That’s a real three-way split and is likely why they’re 96th in yards per play. There are plenty of overused cliches about having too many quarterbacks, but they’re cliches because they’re kind of true.
The Oklahoma State offense won’t be able to find a rhythm against South Alabama and the Jaguars will keep scoring on the Cowboys because their offense is so comfortable together. I like the Jaguars to win this one straight up on the road in Stillwater.
Since the start of last season, Mike Gundy’s team is 2-4 ATS as a home favorite, but forget the touchdown I think South Alabama wins.
