South Carolina vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players for SEC Tournament Quarterfinal
One of the most intriguing conference tournament games set to take place today is the SEC quarterfinal showdown between South Carolina and Auburn. Both teams are ranked inside the top 15 in the AP Poll with the Gamecocks ranked 15 and the Tigers ranked 12.
Auburn blew South Carolina off the court in their previous meeting, beating them by 40 points in a 101-61 victory back on February 14. As a result result, the Gamecocks are set as betting underdogs in today's quarterfinal.
Let's dive into the odds and then I'll give you my best bet.
South Carolina vs. Auburn odds, spread, and total
South Carolina vs. Auburn betting trends
- South Carolina is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 4-1 in South Carolina's last five games
- Auburn is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. South Carolina
- South Carolina has lost seven straight games vs. Auburn
- Auburn is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
South Carolina vs. Auburn how to watch
- Date: Friday, March 15
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- South Carolina record: 16-6 (13-5 in SEC)
- Auburn record: 24-7 (13-5 in SEC)
South Carolina vs. Auburn key players to watch
South Carolina
Meechie Johnson: South Carolina's leading scorer put up 22 points in the previous meeting between these two teams while recording seven rebounds and two assists. If anyone can attack this stout Auburn defense, it's Meechie Johnson.
Auburn
Jaylin Williams: Auburn's second-leading scorer, Jaylin Williams, snapped against South Carolina in the previous meeting between these two teams. He scored 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting while also recording two steals. If South Carolina can't slow him down today, the Tigers may just run away with this one.
South Carolina vs. Auburn prediction and pick
I don't think we'll see a blowout quite as dramatic as the last time these two teams played, but I do think Auburn may run away with the win once again. Auburn comes into the game as the significantly better shooting team, ranking 43rd in effective field goal percentage compared to South Carolina coming in at 143rd.
Being the completely average shooting team that South Carolina is, the Gamecocks are going to be in a ton of trouble against the Tigers, who have truly a top five defense in the country. The Tigers come into this game ranking second in opponent effective field goal percentage and 15th in defensive efficiency.
They held South Carolina to shooting 34.6% from the field in the previous meeting and if they manage to do that again, this game is going to be over early.
