South Carolina vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Valentine’s Day (Back Gamecocks as Underdogs)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for South Carolina-Auburn.
It’s a gargantuan SEC matchup at Neville Arena on Valentine’s Day as No. 11 South Carolina visits No. 13 Auburn. South Carolina has been great as an underdog this season and is getting a slew of points Wednesday night against the Tigers. South Carolina has won seven consecutive games and are coming off a 15-point victory over Vanderbilt.
Auburn started 5-0 in SEC play but has gone just 3-3 over its last six games following Saturday’s 81-65 loss to Florida on the road. The Tigers return home where they have been dominant this season. Can they win with margin against the first-place Gamecocks? Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday with a best bet.
South Carolina vs. Auburn odds, spread and total
South Carolina vs. Auburn betting trends
- South Carolina is 18-6 ATS this season
- Auburn is 15-9 ATS this season
- South Carolina is 9-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Auburn is 15-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-13-1 in South Carolina games this season
- The OVER is 9-15 in Auburn games this season
South Carolina vs. Auburn how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Neville Arena
- How to watch (TV): SEC Network
- South Carolina record: 21-3 (9-2 SEC)
- Auburn record: (19-5, 8-3 SEC)
South Carolina vs. Auburn key players to watch
South Carolina
Collin Murray-Boyles: The 6-foot-7 freshman forward is averaging just 8.9 points per game this season but has carried the offensive workload for the Gamecocks in recent action. Murray-Boyles has been South Carolina’s leading scorer in each of the last three games, scoring 63 points in that span. Murray-Boyles is shooting 60.2% from the field this season and is coming off a 14-of-17 performance (31 points) in Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt.
Auburn
Johni Broome: The 6-foot-10 junior forward is also shooting at a high clip, making 55.5% of his field goal attempts this season while ranking second in the SEC in rebounds (8.6 per game). Broome has three double-doubles in conference play this season and had 24 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocks a week ago in Auburn’s commanding win (99-81) over Alabama.
South Carolina vs. Auburn prediction and pick
Both teams have been excellent in this spot. Auburn is 12-0 at Neville Arena this season (8-4 ATS) and South Carolina is used to the disrespect. The Gamecocks were picked to finish last in the SEC in the preseason poll and have gone 9-1 ATS as an underdog this season and 6-1 ATS on the road.
South Carolina is a double digit dog for the third time this season, going 1-1 ATS in the previous two which includes a 63-59 upset over Tennessee. These two teams are led by defense. South Carolina, No. 50 overall in defensive efficiency, is No. 29 in the nation in defending shots from inside the perimeter and No. 29 in effective field goal percentage. While the Gamecocks don’t create a lot of turnovers (No. 293 in turnover percentage), they make up for it by getting stops and limiting second-chance opportunities. South Carolina gives up the fewest offensive rebounds in the SEC (9.3 per game) and leads the conference in scoring defense (64 points per game).
Auburn is No. 2 in scoring, giving up just 67.1 points per game. The Tigers have one of the best defenses in the nation (No. 4 in KenPom) and suffocate opponents in the paint, ranking No. 1 against 2-point shots. Auburn has plenty of depth, ranking sixth in the nation in bench minutes. Comparing the offenses, South Carolina is middle of the road in most major metrics while Auburn relies heavily on getting to the free-throw line, with 21.6% of its points coming at the charity stripe (54th in the nation) while struggling to shoot from deep (No. 218).
While Auburn has been a force at home this season, the points seem too valuable in a matchup of two defensive-minded clubs while South Carolina has thrived in the underdog role. Take the Gamecocks.
