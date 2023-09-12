South Carolina vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Georgia hasn't been challenged yet, will the team be able to win by four touchdowns and cover in its SEC opener?
By Reed Wallach
Georgia has cruised through the team's first two games on its schedule, but now opens SEC play against South Carolina.
The Gamecocks struggled in its lone look against formidable competition, North Carolina, in Week 1, which can lead to a disaterous performance on the road against the two-time defending National Champions Bulldogs.
Here's everything you need to know to get set for South Carolina vs. Georgia
South Carolina vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Georgia is 36-27 against the spread (ATS) in SEC play under Kirby Smart
- Georgia has gone UNDER in both games so far this season
South Carolina vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- South Carolina Record: 1-1
- Georgia Record: 2-0
South Carolina vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
Spencer Rattler: If South Carolina wants to hang in this game, it'll come from the arm of Rattler. South Carolina posted negative rush yards in the team's loss to North Carolina and will now face the best elite defensive line in the country. Rattler struggled in last year's 48-7 loss, completing 13-of-25 passes for 118 yards and two interceptions.
Georgia
Carson Beck: Beck is still getting acclimated to being the starting quarterback of the Bulldogs, but has put up strong numbers, completing 72% of his passes, but we are still waiting for a big game from the signal caller as Georgia is outside the top 50 in success rate so far. Can this be the spot?
South Carolina vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Since South Carolina won at Georgia four years ago in double overtime, Georgia has won the last three meetings 133-36. The Bulldogs have out-muscled South Carolina in this particular matchup and this game is shaping up to be a similar type of game given the point spread and the early returns of a suspect South Carolina offensive line.
As noted above, the Gamecocks allowed the Tar Heels to rack up 11 tackles for loss and finished with -2 rushing yards on the game. Meanwhile, the Georgia offense will look to open it up against a South Carolina defense that was outside the top 100 in success rate last season and struggled to slow down a potent UNC offense, allowing 31 points on a neutral field.
The Gamecocks are going to be in a negative game script for much of this one, which can leave Rattler vulnerable to take more hits in the backfield or turn it over more. I'm comfortable laying it with the Bulldogs at home, but I also do like the South Carolina team total under quite a bit as well when that appears at below 14.5.
