South Carolina vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
Target the total in this SEC matchup
By Reed Wallach
Missouri's path up the SEC ladder continued last week with an impressive win at Kentucky.
The Tigers now welcome South Carolina in conference play with the Gamecocks reeling from blowing a two-score lead in the fourth quarter to Florida last week. While South Carolina has been formidable on offense, the team has struggled to get any stops against elite competition.
South Carolina vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Missouri vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Both teams are 3-3 against the spread (ATS)
- Missouri is 2-1 ATS in SEC play
- Missouri has gone OVER in five of six games
- South Carolina has gone OVER in four of five games
South Carolina vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- South Carolina Record: 2-4
- Missouri Record: 6-1
South Carolina vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
Spencer Rattler: Rattler has been playing at an elite level this season, leading a Gamecocks offense that is 26th in EPA/Pass and is top 10 in completion percentage. Despite playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Rattler's ability to stretch the field has been commendable this season.
Missouri
Brady Cook: Cook has taken a leap this season with wide receiver Luther Burden emerging as one of the best receivers in college football. The Missouri run game leaves a lot to be desired, but Cook has this unit top 10 in the country in EPA/Pass and passing success rate. Cook is completing 70% of his passes with 14 touchdowns to only three interceptions.
South Carolina vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
There are going to be plenty of fireworks when these two elite passing offenses meet in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
While the Tigers have been known for their defense in prior years, that hasn't been the case against relatable competition. The team has allowed 19 or more to every FBS opponent it has faced and 27 or more three times to Kansas State, Memphis, and LSU.
The Tigers' defense has allowed big plays often this season, its 88th in EPA/Play, offsetting its 45th-best success rate mark. Down-to-down the team is doing just fine, but Rattler has shown an ability to tear up opposing defenses with precision, which I expect he will do on Saturday.
Meanwhile, South Carolina's defense just allowed 41 to Florida at home and is now 123rd in EPA/Pass. The team will face a far more sophisticated unit in the Mizzou passing game which should have little issue ripping off chunk plays. The Tigers are 21st in the nation in points per drive at just under three and I expect the team to move the ball with ease on Saturday.
Both offenses are in favorable matchups, trust them to get over the total.
