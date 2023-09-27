South Carolina vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Tennessee will look to get its first SEC win of the season at home as a big favorite
By Reed Wallach
Tennessee and South Carolina meet on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee with the Volunteers looking for better fortune in its second SEC game relative to its first.
The Volunteers bounced back off the loss at Florida by beating up a lesser opponent in UTSA, and now host Spencer Rattler and South Carolina, who has been feisty in SEC play, leading Georgia for a half and handling Mississippi State at home.
However, do the Vols have a noted edge in the trenches that can define this game?
Let's break it all down:
Get ready for Week 5 for our pick for every Top 25 matchup against the spread!
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- South Carolina is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Tennessee is 2-2 ATS this season
- Tennessee has gone UNDER in three of four games this season
- Tennessee has gone UNDER in both games as a favorite
South Carolina vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- South Carolina Record: 2-2
- Tennessee Record: 3-1
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
Spencer Rattler: Rattler has played fantastic this season, completing 74% of his passes for 1,248 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions despite playing behind a patchwork offensive line and now playing without his top receiver in "Juice" Wells.
Tennessee
Jaylen Wright: Wright has had a few more carries than Jabari Small in a time-share, but Wright has been the more explosive back, averaging more than seven yards per carry. Last season, Tennessee was all about the passing game, this year, the team is a top 10 rush offense behind its stable of running backs that will face South Carolina's leaky rush defense (outside the top 100 in EPA/Play).
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
I believe fireworks are in store for this one. South Carolina showed last season that it can put up points on this Tennessee defense, scoring 63 points at home! Tennessee hasn't faced an elite offense just yet and while the Gamecocks may not be the cream of the crop, the team is top 50 in both success rate and EPA/Play on offense, and Rattler is playing like the NFL quarterback he was expected to be.
Tennessee grades out as a decent defense this season, but hasn't faced an offense that can push the ball down the field yet and I believe we can see the team exposed a bit, even at home.
Meanwhile, South Carolina's defense will struggle to stop both Wright and Small on the ground, but this should be a good spot for Joe Milton to get the ball going down the field in the passing game. The Gamecocks have faced a more difficult schedule than Tennessee, but also grade outside the top 100 in key metrics such as EPA/Play and success rate this season and tackles for loss.
I think this game sets up for a track meet, I'll grab the over as my favorite bet.
Want to bet with me? Make sure to take advantage of this FanDuel promotion below. Sign up with FanDuel and bet 5$, you'll get $200 in bonus bets!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!