South Dakota State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament First Round
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for South Dakota State-Iowa State.
South Dakota State got past Denver in the Summit League Championship on Tuesday and the Jackrabbits are back dancing in March Madness for the second time in three seasons. No. 15 South Dakota State has never won an NCAA Tournament game in six career trips for the program. They’ll try to change that as double-digit underdogs against No. 2 Iowa State.
The Cyclones are riding high after dominating top-seeded Houston in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. Iowa State, built on its defense, will try to pull away in a spot as a favorite they’ve been excellent in this season. Here’s the betting breakdown for Thursday’s first-round contest in Omaha, Nebraska with a best bet.
South Dakota State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
South Dakota State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- South Dakota State is 16-14-1 ATS this season
- Iowa State is 23-10-1 ATS this season
- South Dakota State is 4-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Iowa State is 17-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 15-15-1 in South Dakota State games this season
- The OVER is 16-18 in Iowa State games this season
South Dakota State vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 21
- Game time: 7:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- How to watch (TV): truTV
- South Dakota State record: 22-12
- Iowa State record: 27-7
South Dakota State vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch
South Dakota State
William Kyle III: The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward is an all-around contributor for South Dakota State. For starters, Kyle is averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 62.4% from the field. He’s also a force on the defensive end as the team’s leading rebounder and one of the best shot-blockers in the Summit League.
Iowa State
Milan Momcilovic: The freshman forward hadn’t scored more than 13 points in a game since January, but came up with a huge performance in Iowa State’s 69-41 win over Houston for the conference tournament title. Momcilovic poured in 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, knocking down four 3-pointers.
South Dakota State vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to imagine South Dakota State making history with the first NCAA Tournament win in program history, but one could fathom the Jackrabbits hanging inside the double-digit spread against the Cyclones.
Iowa State is the No. 1 defense in KenPom. The Cyclones excel at wreaking havoc with the No. 2 turnover percentage.
However, South Dakota State controls the ball well enough while they shoot lights out. The Jackrabbits are No. 19 in the nation in effective field goal percentage, per KenPom, and are No. 50 from beyond the arc. Down low, South Dakota State is top-20 in 2-point shooting and can match up well with a four-day rest advantage over Iowa State.
No team in the country gives up more points from 3-pointers than South Dakota State (40.8%). However, Iowa State is No. 10 in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting and the Jackrabbits’ ability to limit second-chance opportunities (No. 38 in defensive rebounding) can keep them within striking distance in this matchup. Take the points.
Pick: South Dakota State +16.5 (-110)
