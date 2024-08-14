South Florida Bulls Win Total Prediction in 2024 (Run with the Bulls)
The South Florida Bulls football program has a feeling of optimism that hasn’t been felt in almost a decade. That can be attributed in large part to head coach Alex Golesh, entering his second season as the Bulls’ head coach, Golesh brought his offensive minded approach to USF and turned in a surprise 7-6 record in year one.
The expectations for this Bulls team are far beyond a winning season. In fact, there are real expectations at a possible run at the American Conference championship, and if the right dominoes fall into place, a potential birth in the College Football Playoff.
South Florida Bulls Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+118)
- UNDER 7.5 (-144)
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
South Florida Bulls Offensive Analysis
The Bulls’ offense was electric last season, and at the center of it all was starting quarterback Byrum Brown. Brown, a dual-threat technician threw for over 3,000 yards and ran for an additional 800 yards, all while tallying 37 total touchdowns, and national expectations are high for the sophomore as he has been placed on the Walter Camp Award Watch List.
The target of many of Brown’s passes will be Sean Atkins, who last season became the first receiver in South Florida history to have 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. Atkins, who has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, leads a very talented and explosive group of receivers that includes Naiem Simmons, Michael Brown-Stephens, and Purdue transfer Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen.
Nay’Quan Wright returns to the backfield after rushing for almost 800 yards and posting eight touchdowns. Wright will have some company as talented Bowling Green transfer Ta’Ron Keith looks to make an impact in both the run and passing attacks.
South Florida Bulls Defensive Analysis
While the Bulls’ offense was fun to watch last season, the defense was quite the opposite. The Bulls allowed 40 or more points five times last season and they ranked last in the American Conference in both passing yards allowed per game and passing touchdowns.
They did however manage to force 24 turnovers and they return their entire secondary from last season; Aamaris Brown, Tavin Ward, Caqavouis Berryhill, and Jaelen Stokes combined for nine interceptions and will have a major imprint on the success or failures of the Bulls’ defense.
The Bulls’ front seven also had its highs and lows. The Bulls struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks last season and finished the campaign with only 21 sacks. However, the Bulls did average 7.5 tackles for loss per game last season, which was the seventh best mark in the nation. Veteran edge-rushers DJ Harris and Jason Vaughn are expected to be at the forefront of this needed improvement.
South Florida Bulls Season Outlook and Prediction
How will the Bulls handle the expectations? It is easy for a young team to play loose and free when no one is expecting anything of you. Which is exactly what happened a season ago, zero expectations, and then a winning record was produced.
Now it is worth stating that none of the Bulls’ seven wins last season were against teams that finished with a winning record, that will need to change this season if they are to be a conference contender.
The non-conference slate is a challenge; a miracle is what is likely needed to beat Alabama, the matchup with Miami I think is very winnable, but the road trip to Southern Miss sandwiched in-between those games in my opinion is a very tricky game and it is likely a must-win scenario.
The conference slate is brutal to start with a road trip to Tulane followed by a Friday night matchup with conference pre-season favorite Memphis. After those two games I believe the Bulls will be favored in every other matchup and run the table the final six games of the season.
Prediction: USF Bulls OVER 7.5 Wins (+118)
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.