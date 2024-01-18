South Florida vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 18 (Bet Under)
Memphis is rolling and is top-10 in the country. Will the Tigers keep rolling against USF?
Memphis is now a top-10 program for the second time in three years as Penny Hardaway’s club has won 10 consecutive games. The Tigers are coming off a 112-86 road win over Wichita State. Will Memphis keep rolling in the American Conference when the Bulls come to town?
USF has won seven of eight games following a 2-4 start to the season. The Bulls are trying to build momentum in the AAC coming off an 81-73 victory over Rice. They are double-digit underdogs on Thursday at FedEx Forum.
Here’s the betting preview for the conference clash.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
South Florida vs. Memphis odds, spread and total
South Florida vs. Memphis betting trends
- USF is 8-5-1 ATS this season
- Memphis is 7-10 ATS this season
- USF is 2-2-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Memphis is 3-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 4-10 in USF games this season
- The OVER is 11-5-1 in Memphis games this season
South Florida vs. Memphis how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- South Florida record: 9-5 (2-1 AAC)
- Memphis record: 15-2 (4-0 AAC)
South Florida vs. Memphis key players to watch
South Florida
Kasean Pryor: The 6-foot-10 junior forward averages 10.5 points per game but scored just 15 points combined in his last two games before tallying a season-high 29 points on 50% shooting against Rice. Pryor was an overall stat-stuffer against the Owls, logging 5 blocks, 4 rebounds, and 5 steals.
Memphis
Jaykwan Walton: The senior guard averages 9.8 points per game but is coming off a season-high 23 points against Wichita State to give Memphis its highest-scoring night since 2001 and its second-straight 100-point outing. Walton has now scored in double figures in four straight games, hitting 15 three-pointers in that stretch.
South Florida vs. Memphis prediction and pick
Will USF’s struggling offense contribute enough to this total? The Bulls shoot just 33.1% from the perimeter and rank No. 217 in shooting from 2-point range.
The Memphis defense is vulnerable against the glass, but USF ranks only No. 224 in KenPom in offensive rebounding. USF has played the 324th-hardest schedule of opposing defenses and Memphis is a step up in class at No. 55 in overall efficiency.
Memphis, with its up-tempo attack, should be able to score and get margin, but the Tigers have not been profitable as a favorite this season, going just 3-8 ATS. Memphis has scored 100-plus in two straight games, going under the inflated total in this matchup.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change