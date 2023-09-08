Southern Miss vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Can Florida State keep its level high on a short week against a frisky Sun Belt foe?
By Reed Wallach
Florida State made the biggest statement of Week 1, beating top 10 team LSU on a neutral site game while showcasing it's impressive offensive ceiling.
Jordan Travis took over in the second half, findingJohnny Wilson and transfer wide receiver Keon Coleman as the team posted 41 points in the win. Meanwhile, the defense held off a talneted LSU offense and proceeded to announce itself as a College Football Playoff contender, winning 41-24.
How will the team to respond as a massive favorite against Southern Mississippi?
Here are the odds for this Week 2 matchup:
Southern Mississippi vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Florida State vs. Southern Mississippi Betting Trends
- Both teams covered in Week 1
- Both teams went OVER in Week 1
- Southern Mississippi was 5-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog last season
- Florida State went 3-4 ATS at home last season
Southern Mississippi vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 9th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Southern Mississippi Record: 1-0
- Florida State Record: 1-0
Southern MIssissippi vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch
Southern Mississippi
Billy Wiles: It's only one game against Alcorn State, but Southern Miss may have itself a quarterback in Clemson transfer Billy Wiles. He completed 21-of-28 passes for 267 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. This is a noted improvement for a Golden Eagles team that was outside the top 100 in EPA/Play last season.
Florida State
Keon Coleman: The Michigan State transfer wasted no time making an impact with Florida State, hauling in nine catches for 123 yards with three touchdowns in the win. Arguably the best wide receiver to hit the portal, Coleman has quickly emerged as Travis' favorite target.
Southern Mississippi vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
This is an interesting set up for Florida State, who had one less day of prep for this one and is coming off one of the biggest wins in recent program history with the start of ACC play next week (at Boston College).
Southern Miss was a strong underdog last season, but struggled at times because of a poor offense. The team was top 30 nationally in terms of success rate and EPA/Play. but returns left than 50% of overall production. However, the Golden Eagles have several key cogs back like pass rusher Averie Habas (12 tackles for loss) and free safety Jay Stanley, who had five interceptions in 2022.
With such a massive point spread, I can see the Seminoles keeping this game on cruise control with an eye towards the start of ACC play. Southern Mississippi has routinely had an elite defense for Group of Five standards and may now have a quarterback able to push this team up the Sun Belt ranks. It won't be pretty, but I reccommend plugging your nose and taking the big underdog on Saturday night.
