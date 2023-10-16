Southern Miss vs. Southern Alabama Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
Can South Alabama continues its march to the Sun Belt Championship?
By Reed Wallach
South Alabama is 3-3 on the year but is still firmly in the mix for a Sun Belt Championship game appearance this season as one of the most talented teams in the conference.
The Jaguars will look to come out of its BYE week with a win against an outmatched 1-5 Southern Mississippi team that has lost five in a row heading into its own BYE week. Both teams have struggled to cash for bettors this season, which team can find a cover on Tuesday?
Here are the odds for this Sun Belt matchup on Tuesday night.
Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Southern Mississippi is 1-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- South Alabama is 2-4 ATS this season
- Both teams have gone OVER in four of six games this season
South Alabama vs. Southern Mississippi How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 17th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- South Alabama Record: 1-5
- Southern Mississippi Record: 1-5
Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama Key Players to Watch
Southern Mississippi
Billy Wiles: Wiles is struggling for the Golden Eagles, completing only 55% of his passes for 1,222 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. The team is 93rd in EPA/Pass and will go up against one of the best defenses in the Sun Belt in South Alabama, but one that can be had through the air, 92nd in EPA/Pass.
South Alabama
La'Damian Webb: The Jaguars run game has been potent this season behind Webb's fine play. He is averaging nearly six yards per rush as South Alabama is inside the top 20 EPA/Rush with eight touchdowns on the ground.
Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama Prediction and Pick
South Alabama has been up and down this season. The team is capable of destroying teams like Oklahoma State, winning 33-7 on the road, and beating Louisiana-Monroe 55-7 ahead of its BYE last week, but also struggling to get stops against the likes of Central Michigan in a 34-30 loss.
I think the team is equipped to have a big offensive showing against a Southern Mississippi defense that is out of sorts on defense after losing defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to Florida this past offseason.
The Golden Eagles are bottom 10 in coverage grading this season, per Pro Football Focus. With South Alabama's excellence on the ground, mixed with fine play from Carter Bradley at quarterback, the Jaguars may put up a big number on the scoreboard.
With that being said, I'm not that confident in this Jaguars defense. The team has been beaten in the passing game, allowing eight yards per pass, and is 90th in explosive pass defense. The team hasn't gotten a big pass rush this season, below average in sacks, which gives me some optimism that Wiles and Southern Miss. can scheme up some answers in the passing game.
Further, the Golden Eagles are 25th in explosive rush rate this season and South Alabama is outside the top 100 in tackling grade. I believe that there can be explosive plays on both sides of the ball and get this game over the total.
