Southern vs. Texas Southern Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 19 (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Southern-Texas Southern.
Texas Southern is a short home favorite Monday night despite coming off a pair of close losses against Bethune-Cookman (83-79) and Grambling (66-63). The Tigers have won three of their last four home games and will face Southern, which is in first place in the SWAC after seven consecutive wins.
Here’s the betting preview for Monday’s conference matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Southern vs. Texas Southern odds, spread and total
Southern vs. Texas Southern betting trends
- Southern is 12-10 ATS this season
- Texas Southern is 9-12-1 ATS this season
- Southern is 4-8 ATS as an underdog this season
- Texas Southern is 3-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 8-14 in Southern games this season
- The OVER is 9-13 in Texas Southern games this season
Southern vs. Texas Southern how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 19
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Health & PE Arena
- How to watch (TV): YouTube
- Southern record: 16-9 (10-2 SWAC)
- Texas Southern record: 9-14 (7-5 SWAC)
Southern vs. Texas Southern key players to watch
Southern
Brandon Davis: The 6-foot-1 senior guard has carried the load offensively with guard Tai’Reon Joseph, the SWAC’s leading scorer, missing the last four games. Davis has scored 16-plus points in six consecutive games and had a pair of 20-point performances last week in wins over Alabama A&M and Prairie View A&M.
Texas Southern
Grayson Carter: The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward is averaging just 7.4 points per game but is the most consistent shooter on a struggling offense, hitting his field goals at a 48.1% clip. Carter is the Tigers’ leading rebounder, as well, grabbing 4.3 boards per night. Texas Southern is 5-2 overall when Carter scores in double figures, which he hasn’t done since Jan. 29. Carter has scored just 11 points in four February games.
Southern vs. Texas Southern prediction and pick
Southern owns a 58-51 win over Texas Southern from earlier this season. On Jan. 6, Texas Southern shot an abysmal 25.7% from the field (18-of-70) and went just 10-of-17 at the free-throw line as Southern held on for a win despite its own offensive struggles (34% from the field).
Texas Southern’s offense has been an eye-sore this season, ranking No. 335 overall in KenPom. The Tigers are No. 355 in effective field goal percentage and have struggled to shoot the ball from all over the floor, ranking No. 344 in shooting from beyond the arc and inside of it. Southern’s defense is the best unit in this game, ranking No. 11 in the country in turnover percentage and No. 13 in steals.
Southern’s hasn’t been great, either, especially without the league’s leading scorer. The Jaguars are No. 292 in offensive efficiency and will face a Texas Southern defense that is top-100 in the nation in effective field goal percentage and defending shots from 2-point range.
These are two of the top scoring defenses in the SWAC this season and both are top-4 in the league in opponents’ field goal percentage. These two teams have gone 27-17 to the under this season and that trend continues tonight in a rockfight.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.