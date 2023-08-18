Spain vs. England prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Final (Who wins it all?)
Predicting who will win the Women's World Cup Final between Spain and England.
The Women's World Cup Final is officially set! Spain will take on England for soccer glory.
Spain got by Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals and England bested Australia by a score of 3-1. The only loss between the two teams all tournament was a Spanish loss to Japan in the Group Stage.
This will also be the first time that either team has competed in the Women's World Cup Final.
So, the questions remains. Who should we bet on to win it all?
Let's take a peak at the betting odds for the championship match and then I'll break down my best bet.
Spain vs. England odds and total for Women's World Cup Final
Spain vs. England prediction for Women's World Cup Final
I bet on Spain to win it all pre-tournament, so I see no reason to stop backing them now. Despite having a loss on their record, the Spanish have been the best team in this tournament when you look at the metrics.
If you take a peak at expected goals, you'll see that Spain has been the superior team so far in the World Cup. They have an expected goal differential of +1.76 per game so far, while England ranks sixth in that stat with an expected goal differential per game of +0.82.
It's also worth noting that while England doesn't have a loss on their record, they needed penalties to get by Nigeria in the Round of 16 and only narrowly escaped with a 1-0 win over Haiti. There's no arguing they've had the much easier path to the World Cup Final, with really their only challenge being against Australia in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Spain has been battle tested, beating teams like the Netherlands and Sweden on their way to the Final. They also took care of business when facing lesser opponents, beating Costa Rica 3-0, Zambia 5-0, and Switzerland 5-1.
Spain is loaded with talent and I think England will once again fall short of a World Cup win.
