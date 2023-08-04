Spain vs. Switzerland prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Round of 16
Expect Spain to dominate Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup
16 countries remain in the race for the 2023 Women's World Cup as the Group Stage is officially over and the top teams are advancing to the knockout stage.
The first game of the Round of 16 will take place between Switzerland and Spain. Switzerland won Group A with a 1-2-0 record, while Spain finished in second in Group C after being surprisingly upset by Japan.
Let's take a look at the odds for the match and then I'll breakdown my prediction. Kickoff is set for 1am et on Saturday, August 5th.
Spain vs. Switzerland odds, spread, and total
Spain vs. Switzerland prediction and pick
I'm going to look past Spain's upset loss against Japan, a game in which they largely dominated the action, and I'll back them to bounce back in a huge way against Switzerland.
If you look at the stat called "expected goals", then Spain had the best performance amongst all teams in the group stage, and Switzerland had one of the worst amongst teams that advanced to the knockout stage.
Spain enters the Round of 16 with an expected goal differential per game of +2.12, according to footystats.org. Meanwhile, Switzerland ranks 18th amongst all teams with an expected goal differential of +0.14.
I think the unlikely loss to Japan is now making Spain a little bit undervalued heading into this stage of the tournament. I won't hesitate to take them to win and cover the spread this weekend.
