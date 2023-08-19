Sparks vs. Aces prediction and odds for Saturday, Aug.19 (Fade Las Vegas at Big Number)
After two games against a championship contending foe, will the Aces have a letdown?
By Reed Wallach
The Las Vegas Aces have been focused on battling against the New York Liberty over the past week, splitting two from its Eastern Conference rival, and now must turn its attention to the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Sparks are a drop in competition for the 28-3 Aces, with LA traveling to Las Vegas at 12-18 on the season. However, is it fair to question the Aces attention level after two massive games against the Liberty? Can the Sparks build on its three game winning streak and compete?
Let's answer those questions and dish out a best bet for Saturday's lone WNBA game.
Sparks vs. Aces odds, spread and total
Sparks vs. Aces prediction and pick
The Aces have played in WNBA Finals previews against the Liberty, which has taken most of the headlines across the league, but the Sparks have quietly been the third best team in the league this month. At 3-2, the Sparks have posted a +4.2 net rating, the only other team besides New York and Las Vegas over +1.0 since August 1st.
The Sparks have been competitive due to its stout defense, allowing 97.3 points per 100 possessions, the second best mark in August, per WNBA.com. Further, the team is rebounding at a high level, cleaning up 51% of available boards, fourth best in the league this month.
While LA struggles to shoot, the team is 10th in effective field goal percentage this season, I believe that the Aces may try and limit its star players workload following two games this week against the Liberty, one of which was for the Commissioner's Cup.
The Sparks have covered eight of its last 10 and are 12-8 against the spread (ATS) as underdogs this season. I'll take the visitors to cover the massive number.