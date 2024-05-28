Sparks vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, May 28 (How to Bet Brink vs. Clark Part II)
By Peter Dewey
For the second time this season, the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft will face off – this time in Indiana.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever picked up their first win of the season on Friday night, taking down the Sparks thanks to some late daggers from Clark herself.
The Sparks have lost another game since then, falling to 1-4 on the season, but Cameron Brink – the No. 2 overall pick – is coming off a career-high 21 points on Sunday against the Dallas Wings.
The Sparks are underdogs on the road here, but is there a right side to take in a matchup between two one-win teams?
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Sparks vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +6 (-110)
- Fever -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +220
- Fever: -270
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sparks vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sparks record: 1-4
- Fever record: 1-6
Sparks vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Layshia Clarendon – day-to-day
- Azura Stevens – out
Fever Injury Report
- Damiris Dantas – out
- Kristy Wallace – day-to-day
Sparks vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Cameron Brink: Cameron Brink had by far the best offensive game of her career on Sunday, scoring 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting in a loss to the Dallas Wings. Brink is now averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Clark hit two daggers in the win over the Sparks last week – although she did not shoot the ball well in that game. Now, the No. 1 overall pick is looking to build on her season averages of 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
Sparks vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
With both of these teams struggling this season, I don’t mind the notion of simply taking the points on Tuesday night.
The Fever won the first meeting between these teams by five points, but Indiana has also gotten blown out by the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun. Yes, those are three of the best teams in the league, but I don’t think there is a huge gap between the Sparks and Fever.
In fact, the Sparks actually have a better net rating (10th) than the Fever (dead last) so far this season.
Los Angeles lost by just one to the Wings on Sunday, and the defense and rebounding (seventh in DRTG, second in rebounding percentage) of the Sparks could be the difference against one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA.
Take the points on Tuesday.
Pick: Sparks +6 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
