Sparks vs. Sky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, May 30 (Sparks Can Hang Around)
By Peter Dewey
The Los Angeles Sparks are fresh off of their second win of the 2024 season heading into Thursday night’s matchup with the Chicago Sky.
The Sky turned in a clunker on Tuesday night with Marina Mabrey having by far her worst game of the 2024 season, but they’re favored at home on Thursday against No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink and the Sparks.
This is the first meeting in the WNBA between Brink and Angel Reese, but these teams are much more than their rookies in 2024. Dearica Hamby has been a double-double machine for the Sparks, and the Sky have been a top-five defensive team through five games this season.
Let’s break down the odds, key players, injury reports and of course, my best bet, for Thursday night’s matchup:
Sparks vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +4.5 (-110)
- Sky -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +154
- Sky: -185
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sparks record: 2-4
- Sky record: 2-3
Sparks vs. Sky Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Layshia Clarendon – out
- Azura Stevens – out
Sky Injury Report
- Kamilla Cardoso – out
- Isabelle Harrison – day-to-day
Sparks vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Cameron Brink: After scoring a career-high 21 points against the Dallas Wings, Brink was held to just three points on 1-of-5 shooting in a win over the Indiana Fever. Brink may be inconsistent scoring the ball early in her career, but she’s an elite defender, racking up 18 blocks and seven steals across six games.
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: Another rookie in this star-filled 2024 class, Angel Reese is averaging 12.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from the field. There’s no doubt that Reese needs to be more efficient for a primarily post-playing big, but she’s scored at least 11 points in every game this season.
Sparks vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
These teams aren’t as far apart as this spread may suggest, as the Sparks rank No. 9 in the league in net rating while Chicago is No. 8.
Los Angeles comes into this game just 2-3-1 against the spread, but it could be undervalued on the road against a Chicago team that is 0-2 straight up at home in 2024.
The Sparks have a great equalizer – the 3-point shot – as they lead the WNBA at 39.2 percent this season. The sky, on the other hand, make the 10th most 3s per game and shoot just 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.
With Brink and Hamby in the paint deterring shots, I’m worried about Chicago’s offense, which was held to just 68 points in its last game against Seattle.
The Sparks may not win this game, but I expect it to be close between two rebuilding squads.
Pick: Sparks +4.5 (-110)
