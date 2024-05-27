Sports Bettor One Mavericks Win Away From MASSIVE Payday

One bettor at @CaesarsSports is three Dallas Mavericks wins from turning a $50 three-leg parlay ➡️ $98,750.



He placed the wager on Dec. 29:



Chiefs over 49ers Super Bowl Exacta 18-1✅



Michigan over Washington CFP Exacta +550✅



Mavs to win the West (15-1)



Would you hedge? pic.twitter.com/iyDkgfR7oM