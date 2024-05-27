Sports Bettor One Mavericks Win Away From MASSIVE Payday
By Reed Wallach
With the Mavericks one game away from the NBA Finals, the once long shots to make it out of a crowded Western Conference are close to paying out in a big way for sports bettors.
In one unique case, a three-leg futures parlay has a lucrative payday for a particular sports bettor if Dallas makes good on its 3-0 series lead. On December 29th at Caesars Sportsbook, a sports bettor placed a parlay that included an exact Super Bowl matchup of the Chiefs and 49ers (+1800), an exact College Football National Championship matchup of Michigan and Washington (+550), and the Mavericks to win the West (+1500).
The bet pays out $98,750 on a $50 wager.
Mavericks Heavy Favorites to Win Western Conference
Dallas took a commanding 3-0 series lead on Minnesota on Sunday night with its 116-107 win against the Timberwolves at home.
No team has ever come back from a 3-0 postseason deficit in NBA history, which consists of 154 instances.
Dallas has won three tightly contested affairs behind the clutch shot-making of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, who have combined to average north of 60 points per game this series.
Oddsmakers don’t see the Timberwolves pulling the historic comeback, Dallas is -3500 to advance, but the team is only a two-point favorite in Game 4, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, so an extended series isn’t out of the question just yet.
Game 4 is Tuesday night from Dallas with sports bettors like the aforementioned one watching eagerly to see if the Mavs can go to the Finals for the first time since 2011.
