Sports Equinox Best Bet for Every Sport (Picks for NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA)
How to bet on the Sports Equinox on Monday night!
For just the 30th time in history, we are treated to a Sports Equinox meaning we have action from all four major sports leagues in the same night.
On Monday night we have World Series Game 3, the Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders and big slates in the NBA and NHL.
So, if you're looking for picks for each of the four sports, we have you covered. You can bet these individually or do what I'm going to do and toss all four into a parlay for some extra fun!
Best picks for Sports Equinox on Oct. 30
- Lions vs. Raiders OVER 46.5
- Rangers -110 vs. Diamondbacks
- LeMelo Ball OVER 20.5 points
- Jets +105 vs. Rangers
Lions vs. Raiders OVER 46.5
We're going to keep things simple for Monday Night Football and just take the OVER. I wouldn't be a fan of this bet if Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't playing, but with him confirmed to be the starter, I think we could see some solid offense in this one.
The Lions have had some injuries in their secondary and they've struggled to stop the pass in recent games, allowing 7.6 yards per throw over their last three games. That should open things up for Garoppolo and Davante Adams in the passing game.
Meanwhile, we already know how explosive the Lions offense can be and they shouldn't have much of an issue torching the Raiders defense throughout the game. I think the OVER is the way to go here.
Rangers -110 vs. Diamondbacks
I'm going to back the Rangers in Game 3 in what has been set as a coin flip game. I'm going to trust their offensive numbers, Max Scherzer's playoff experience, and their overall season-long numbers.
The Rangers have an OPS of .801 in the postseason while the Diamondbacks are at .752.
Max Scherzer's ERA in the playoff is an ugly 9.45, much worse than Brandon Pfaadt at 2.70, but at the end of the say this is the World Series and experience matters and Scherzer has been in this spot before. It may be a hot take, but I think he's going to have a big start in Arizona tonight.
Finally, let's call it like it is. The Rangers were the better team this season. Getting hot when it matters certainly makes a difference, but I don't think we need to look any further than their run differentials this season to show which team was better. Texas ranked fourth at +184 while Arizona was 14th at +2.
I'm not going to overthink this game. I'll back the team I feel to be superior in the Rangers.
LeMelo Ball OVER 20.5 points
I'm not an NBA guy myself, so I'm turning to our NBA expert, Peter Dewey, for an NBA play tonight and he likes a player prop in the Nets vs. Hornets matchup:
"One of the most important things to look at when betting player props is usage and opportunities – especially when it comes to scoring.
"You don’t want to take players to go OVER point totals when they only have a few shots per game, but that isn’t the case with LaMelo Ball.
"The Hornets star has a usage rate of 29.1 percent this season, and he’s taken 15 and 17 shots (including 18 total 3-pointers) over the team’s first two games this season.
"The problem? Ball is shooting 8-for-32 from the field (25.0 percent) and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. He’s due for some positive regression in that department, so as long as the shot attempts remain in the teens, he should go over this number." - Peter Dewey
Jets +105 vs. Rangers
We're going to finish things off with a little underdog action in the NHL, taking the Winnipeg Jets at home to beat the New York Rangers.
I've been impressed with the Jets so far this season. They rank seventh in the NHL in 5-on-5 CORSI% and 11th in 5-on-5 expected goal differential. The Rangers rank 12th and 18th in those two respective stats.
The Rangers have also had a ton of trouble scoring when they're not on a powerplay. They're 25th in 5-on-5 shooting percentage, and things won't get easier for them tonight when they take on one of the best goalies in the league in Connor Hellebuyck.
I think these odds would be fair if this game was in New York, but with it being a home game for the Jets, I think there's some value on them as +105 underdogs.
