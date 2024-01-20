Sportsbooks Need Texans or Packers to Cover on Divisional Round on Saturday
By Reed Wallach
While there are two trendy underdogs on Saturday when the Texans travel to Baltimore and the Packers head out to Santa Clara, the betting action is shaded towards the two big home favorites.
Despite everyone seeing CJ Stroud and Jordan Love put the NFL world on notice, sportsbooks are counting on the two teams to cover as massive underdogs come Saturday on Divisional Round weekend.
Let's unpack this quote as the hope is that either underdog can stun the Baltimore Ravens or San Francisco 49ers, to open up the NFL Playoff field and cause some chaos, disturbing not only parlays tied to big favorites, but also the Futures market that has the two No. 1 seeds as clear favorites to win the Super Bowl
This also could be an indication that certain sportsbooks are leaning on a ton of public action on the underdogs, but that big money has come in on the favorites to keep the number around the double digit mark.
So, what we can gather is that the Texans and Packers provide some outlier outcomes into the postseason, and that many are attracted to what they saw last week, going back to the well with the two young quarterbacks to get a cover against highly touted opponents. However, influential money has poured in on the favorites, suggesting that there is a disagreement between sharp bettors and public bettors.
For now, let's take a look at the updated odds ahead of kickoff of Saturday's games:
Texans vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Packers vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.