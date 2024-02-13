St. John’s vs. Providence Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Bet the under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for St. John’s-Providence.
Both teams are fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth and are currently tied for seventh in the Big East heading into this matchup, which could move to Wednesday night due to a snow storm that is expected to hit Rhode Island on Tuesday.
St. John’s has struggled away from Queens and are coming off an 86-75 loss to Marquette in a game that was tied with seven minutes to go. Providence has been able to stay in the mix in the first year of the Kim English era despite losing standout forward Bryce Hopkins to a season–ending knee injury Jan. 3. The Friars are coming off an overtime loss at Butler.
Here’s the betting preview for this Big East battle with a best bet.
St. John’s vs. Providence odds, spread and total
St. John’s vs. Providence betting trends
- St. John’s is 12-12 ATS this season
- Providence is 14-9-1 ATS this season
- St. John’s is 4-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- Providence is 6-7-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-11-1 in St. John’s games this season
- The OVER is 9-14-1 in Providence games this season
St. John’s vs. Providence how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- St. John’s record: 14-10 (6-7 Big East)
- Providence record: 15-9 (6-7 Big East)
St. John’s vs. Providence key players to watch
St. John’s
Joel Soriano: One of the only returning players for St. John’s this season under Rick Pitino, Soriano is the Red Storm’s leading scorer (15.3 points per game) and rebounder (9.4). Soriano has 11 double-doubles this season, but has struggled mightily in the three games since going for 21 points and 15 rebounds in a loss to Xavier Jan. 31. In the last three games, Soriano has combined for just 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting and just 17 rebounds.
Providence
Devin Carter: The 6-foot-3 junior guard has had to carry the load offensively for the Friars for over a month since Hopkins went down with a knee injury. Carter has done so effectively and leads the Big East in scoring at 19 points per game while ranking fourth in the conference in rebounding (7.9). Carter has scored 20-plus points in four of the last six games and had a double-double in that stretch in Providence’s overtime win over Creighton Feb. 7.
St. John’s vs. Providence prediction and pick
St. John’s has struggled on the road in Big East play as of late. Since beating Villanova Jan. 6, the Red Storm have lost four consecutive away games, three of which were by double digits following Saturday’s loss to Marquette.
Providence has a great home-court advantage at Amica Mutual Pavilion and have kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with home wins over Georgetown and Creighton over the last five games, losing three times on the road in that stretch.
It looks like a great matchup on paper for a Providence team that has suffocated offenses this season. The Friars are 14-9-1 to the under this season thanks to his defense, which is No. 12 overall in KenPom and ranks No. 3 in the Big East in scoring (67.8 points per game) and No. 2 in opponents’ field goal percentage.
St. John’s is simply struggling to find its shooting groove no matter where they fire from. The Red Storm might be No. 36 in overall efficiency, but are No. 200 or worse in KenPom in 3-point shooting (No. 200), 2-point shooting (No. 203) and free-throw shooting (No. 234).
Providence is No. 26 in effective field goal percentage and No. 18 in defending shots from inside the arc. The St. John’s defense is No. 62 overall and has great rim protection with Soriano leading a defense that is No. 19 in block percentage.
Providence is No. 248 in the nation in 3-point shooting and a desperate St. John’s team should bring plenty of intensity on the defensive side of the ball.
With a potential season-saving win up for grabs for each team, go with the under.
