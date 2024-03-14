St. John’s vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big East Quarterfinals (Back the Pirates)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for St. John’s-Seton Hall.
Expect Madison Square Garden to be rocking as St. John’s and Seton Hall meet in the Big East Quarterfinals. The two schools meet up in Manhattan fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth. Which one moves on?
St. John’s played its way into the March Madness conversation with five wins to finish the regular season after losing to Seton Hall Feb. 18. The Pirates swept the Red Storm during the regular season and head to MSG on a 7-3 stretch. Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
St. John’s vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread and Total
St. John’s vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends
- St. John’s is 15-16 ATS this season
- Seton Hall is 14-17 ATS this season
- St. John’s is 9-11 ATS as a favorite this season
- Seton Hall is 7-9 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 16-14-1 in St. John’s games this season
- The OVER is 15-15-1 in Seton Hall games this season
St. John’s vs. Seton Hall How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 14
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- St. John’s record: 19-12
- Seton Hall record: 20-11
St. John’s vs. Seton Hall Key Players to Watch
St. John’s
Joel Soriano: St. John’s dominant big man and only returner from last season who gets serious minutes, Soriano has been a force down low. He is averaging 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58.2% from the field.
Seton Hall
Dre Davis: When Davis is on as a complimentary scorer in Seton Hall’s great backcourt, the Pirates are hard to beat. Davis, one of the most improved players in the Big East, is averaging 14.9 points per game and has been Seton Hall’s leading scorer in four of the last five games.
St. John’s vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick
Seton Hall's elite backcourt of Kadary Richmond, Al-Amir Dawes and Davis should be able to take control of this game. That trio led the way for Seton Hall victories over St. John’s on Jan. 16 (80-65) and Feb. 18 (68-62) and can take advantage of a St. John’s defense that is weak at the perimeter.
Seton Hall is not a great three-point shooting team, but St. John’s doesn’t defend well from deep, either. Where the Pirates make up for it is by having their guards attack the rim at a high pace and getting to the free-throw line. St. John’s fouls more than any team in the Big East (18 per game) and the Pirates should have ample opportunities at the charity stripe. Seton Hall can also clean up the glass as a top-20 offensive rebounding team in the country. St. John’s is No. 240 in KenPom in permitting second-chance opportunities.
St. John’s offense cleans up on the offensive glass, too. The Red Storm are No. 6 in offensive rebounding percentage, per KenPom, but it hasn’t led to a lot of second-chance success on a team that is below-average in effective field goal percentage and 10th in the Big East in three-point shooting. St. John’s, just 9-11 ATS as a favorite, has a hard time pulling away when laying points with the No. 10 free-throw shooting team in the conference. Points could be hard to come by in this game. Take the Pirates getting points at MSG, regardless of Rick Pitino’s suit color.
