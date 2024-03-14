St. Joseph's vs. Richmond Prediction, Odds and Key Players for A-10 Tournament Quarterfinal
By Reed Wallach
St. Joseph's advanced out of the first round, knocking off George Mason in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament, setting up a rematch against Richmond in the quarterfinal round.
Richmond won the Atlantic 10 regular season crown behind a rock-solid defense and a two-man game on offense between Jordan King and seven-footer Neal Quinn. Can the Spiders make good as the top seed and win the Conference Tournament in Brooklyn?
Here's our full betting preview for the first game of quarterfinals Thursday:
St. Joseph's vs. Richmond Odds, Spread and Total
Richmond vs. St. Joseph's Betting Trends
- Richmond is 21-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- St. Joseph's is 4-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- St. Joseph's has gone OVER in 18-13 games this season
St. Joseph's vs. Richmond How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 14th
- Game Time: 11:30 AM EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): USA
- St. Joseph's Record: 19-12
- Richmond Record: 23-8
St. Joseph's vs. Richmond Key Players to Watch
St. Joseph's
Xzayvier Brown: Brown was great in the team's tight loss at home at Richmond, hitting five threes in the 21-point win with four steals, applying great pressure to King and the usually sure-handed Richmond backcourt. Can Brown continue to rattle the Spiders and push the Hawks to the semis?
Richmond
Neal Quinn: The big man is a unique talent in Chris Mooney's motion offense. Quinn is a willing passer with a deft touch, scoring 12 points per game while dishing out nearly four assists per game. He is also a strong rim protector, swatting more than a shot per game.
St. Joseph's vs. Richmond Prediction and Pick
The Hawks are an up-and-down team but can give the Spiders a run in the A10 quarters if it's at full strength. Erik Reynolds went down at the end of the team's win against George Mason in the first round, making his status up in the air for Thursday's matchup.
First, both teams are due two-way regression from beyond the arc as Richmond is due a three percent drop in three-point percentage in Atlantic 10 play while St. Joe's is owed a four percent drop on the defensive side of the floor. For what its worth, the same type of splits are owed on the other end of the floor.
With that in mind, the up-tempo Hawks may rattle the Spiders, who are uber reliant on its ability to make mid-range jump shots. However, St. Joe's has a strong interior defense that forces teams outside the arc.
This game was a competitive one just a week ago, and I believe the Hawks make it another tight one on Thursday. If Reynolds can't go, I'd prefer the under as I like this matchup for the Hawks defense.
PICK: UNDER 142
