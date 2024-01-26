St. Joseph’s vs. St. Bonaventure Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Jan. 26 (Take the over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for St. Joseph’s-St. Bonaventure.
St. Bonaventure has fallen to 11th in the Atlantic-10 conference after losing four of its last five games. The Bonnies' only win in that span was an impressive 99-64 showing against Rhode Island, but they followed that victory with two sub-par showings offensively in losses to George Mason and Duquesne on the road. Can they return home and cover as a short favorite against St. Joseph’s?
The Hawks got off to a 10-3 start in non-conference play before dropping their first three A-10 contests. They’ve since bounced back in a big way with three consecutive league wins and are coming off a 78-77 road victory at Massachusetts. Will they keep up that momentum in New York on Friday?
Here’s a betting preview of the conference clash with a best bet.
St. Joseph’s vs. St. Bonaventure odds, spread and total
St. Joseph’s vs. St. Bonaventure betting trends
- St. Joseph’s is 12-7 ATS this season
- St. Bonaventure is 8-9-1 ATS this season
- St. Joseph’s is 3-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- St. Bonaventure is 6-5-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-9 in St. Joseph’s games this season
- The OVER is 9-9 in St. Bonaventure games this season
St. Joseph’s vs. St. Bonaventure how to watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 26
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Reilly Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN 2/ ESPN+
- St. Joseph’s record: 13-6 (3-3 A-10)
- St. Bonaventure record: 11-7 (2-4 A-10)
St. Joseph’s vs. St. Bonaventure key players to watch
St. Joseph’s
Erik Reynolds II: The junior guard is in his third season as a starter for the Hawks and has been one of the best players in the A-10 this season averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting a career-high 44.4% from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range. Reynolds was held to 11 points against Duquesne but came back and delivered his best performance of the season against Massachusetts on the road with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting.
St. Bonaventure
Chad Venning: The 6-foot-10 junior forward is the Bonnies’ leading scorer this season, averaging 13.9 points per game. Venning has been efficient from the field, ranking fifth in the A-10 in field goal percentage at 52%. Venning hasn’t played well, though, over the last two games, leading to a pair of close losses for St. Bonaventure. In those two contests, he scored 9-of-23 points at the free-throw line and went just 7-of-21 from the field with 11 combined rebounds.
St. Joseph’s vs. St. Bonaventure prediction and pick
St. Bonaventure has been a different team inside the Reilly Center this season, averaging 86.5 points per game at home during conference play compared to just 60.5 points per game in A-10 contests on the road.
It’s made the biggest difference at the 3-point line, where St. Bonaventure struggled in its last two games (9-for-38) but the Bonnies are still No. 55 in 3-point shooting, per KenPom. Both of these teams can knock down shots from the perimeter at St. Joseph’s ranks No. 43 in shooting from beyond the arc and No. 49 in effective field goal percentage.
St. Bonaventure is due for some positive regression shooting the rock and St. Joseph’s defense might be a little overrated ranking No. 10 in the A-10 in efficiency during conference play. Take the over.
