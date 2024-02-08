St. Peter’s vs. Quinnipiac Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 8 (Back the Bobcats)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for St. Peter’s-Quinnipiac.
The Quinnipiac Bobcats are trending toward a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and a chance at the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth. In the first year with Tom Pecora as head coach, the Bobcats have won 10 consecutive games in the MAAC since losing its league opener Dec. 1.
Saint Peter’s, an NCAA Tournament Cinderella story a few seasons ago, are within striking distance in the MAAC despite being just two games over .500 and losing four of its last six games. The Peacocks came up short on the road to Marist its last time out, 63-52.
Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s matchup with a best bet.
St. Peter’s vs. Quinnipiac odds, spread and total
St. Peter’s vs. Quinnipiac betting trends
- St. Peter’s is 11-8 ATS this season
- Quinnipiac is 13-7-1 ATS this season
- St. Peter’s is 5-4 ATS as an underdog
- Quinnipiac is 9-4-1 ATS as a favorite
- The OVER is 8-11 in St. Peter’s games this season
- The OVER is 7-14 in Quinnipiac games this season
St. Peter’s vs. Quinnipiac how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: M&T Bank Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- St. Peter’s record: 11-9 (7-4 MAAC)
- Quinnipiac record: 18-4 (10-1 MAAC)
St. Peter’s vs. Quinnipiac key players to watch
St. Peter’s
Latrell Reid: The 6-foot-3 senior guard is averaging 12.3 points per game and has to carry the load offensively for the Peacocks since Corey Washington went down in the final week of January. Reid has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games and is coming off a 14-point, seven-rebound performance in St. Peter’s loss to Marist.
Quinnipiac
Matt Balanc: The fifth-year guard is in his second season as a full-time starter for the Bobcats and is averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game (second in the MAAC) while shooting 52.6% from inside the arc to go with 4.6 rebounds. Balanc put up 23 points and knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in Sunday’s win over Canisius.
St. Peter’s vs. Quinnipiac prediction and pick
Over 40 minutes, it’s hard to see St. Peter’s being able to keep up with Quinnipiac. If the Bobcats can play their up-tempo style, they should have no trouble getting margin against a terrible St. Peter’s offense.
Quinnipiac is No. 31 in KenPom in adjusted tempo and St. Peter’s likes to slow it down, ranking No. 346. The Peacocks are No. 327 in overall offense and struggle shooting no matter the distance (No. 303 in 3s, No. 358 in 2s).
Quinnipiac has a good chance of playing the game it wants to play with a great opportunity against St. Peter’s to turn defense into offense. Quinnipiac is No. 62 in the nation in steal percentage and St. Peter’s struggles to protect the rock, ranking No. 315 in turnover percentage.
St. Peter’s offense is averaging just 55.7 points since Washington went down with a shoulder injury. The Peacocks do have the No. 86 overall defense in the nation, but that’s against the 329th hardest schedule of opposing offenses.
St. Peter’s lives off turnovers, but Quinnipiac protects the ball well and is the No. 12 free-throw shooting team in the country. Quinnipiac is 9-4-1 ATS as a favorite this season and have cruised in MAAC play. That continues Thursday.
