Stanford vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 4
Can Arizona dominate Stanford as the massive favorite? Find out in this in-depth analysis.
Arizona suffered its first Pac-12 loss of the season at the hands of Stanford back on New Years Eve, and now the Wildcats will have a chance to get their revenge on their home court on Sunday night.
Arizona is set as a massive favorite in this game, but is the big spread warranted? That's what I'm going to attempt to answer in this article.
Stanford vs. Arizona odds, spread, and total
Stanford vs. Arizona betting trends
- Stanford is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 13-7 in Stanford's last 20 games
- Stanford is 4-1 ATS in its alst five games vs. Arizona
- Stanford is 1-11 straight up in its last 12 games played in Arizona
- Arizona is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
Stanford vs. Arizona how to watch
- Date: Sunday, February 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: McKale Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Stanford Record: 11-9 (6-4 in Pac 12)
- Arizona Record: 16-5 (7-3 in Pac 12)
Stanford vs. Arizona key players to watch
Stanford
Maxime Raynaud: Stanford's Maxime Raynaud can take over a game down low, cleaning up the glass while averaging 10.3 rebounds per game. Keep an eye on him hurting Arizona in the paint tonight.
Arizona
Caleb Love: Arizona has one of the best guards in the nation in Caleb Love, but he has been streaky at times this season. When he's on his "A" game, Arizona is hard to beat. When he's not at his best, the Wildcats are vulnerable.
Stanford vs. Arizona prediction and pick
Despite the difference in the record between these two teams, the metrics tell me there's no way that Stanford should be a 17.5-point underdog. For example, Stanford ranks 21st in the country in effective field goal percentage while Arizona comes in at 29th.
It's not like Arizona blows them out of the water defensively either. The Wildcats are 119th in opponent effective field goal percentage while Stanford is 169th.
These teams are way closer in skill than you might think. I'll take the points with the Cardinal.
