Stanford vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 1
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Stanford vs. Arizona State on Thursday, Feb. 1.
By Reed Wallach
Stanford and Arizona State jockey for position in the middle of the PAC-12 standings on Thursday night in Tempe, Arizona.
The Sun Devils had a poor road trip to Oregon last week, dropping both games to the Ducks and Beavers, but return home to face a Stanford team that struggles on the road. Can Arizona State win a projected coin flip or will Stanford's perimeter shooting show up on the road?
Here's how I'm eyeing this PAC-12 showdown.
Stanford vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona State vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Arizona State is 8-12 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Stanford is 10-9 ATS this season
- Stanford has gone OVER in 13 of 19 games this season
Stanford vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Stanford Record: 10-9
- Arizona State Record: 11-9
Stanford vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
Stanford
Maxime Raynaud: Averaging nearly a double double, the junior is breaking out in his first year as the centerpiece of the Cardinal offense. He can lightly stretch the floor, but his ability to finish around the rim opens up things for the rest of the Stanford offense that has plenty of shooting like Spencer Jones. Stanford is a top 10 three-point shooting team in the country this season, but Raynaud is the key cog.
Arizona State
Jose Perez: The Manhattan transfer has acclimated nicely to his role in Tempe, averaging over 13 points per game while hitting on 52% of his 3-point shots. He is also playing his best ball now. He has scored 19 or more in his last three games while being a willing passer for a frisky ASU team.
Stanford vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
From today's Daily Dunk, where Stanford meets a prime fade candidate on the road:
If you have been reading this column, I tend to hunt for "home court merchants," teams that have stark home/road splits. Stanford fits the bill as one. Here's some numbers, courtesy of Bart Torvik.
Stanford at home: 8-3 straight up, 20th in the country in effective field goal percentage, buoyed by a 43% three-point percentage as a team, bottom 15 opponent free throw rate.
Stanford on the road: 2-3 straight up, 82nd in effective field goal percentage with a near nine percent drop in three-point percentage, the team is 297th in turnover percentage and 352nd in offensive rebounding rate.
Stanford is 335th in Haslametrics "away/home court" rating, which means the team sees a stark drop-off in its play on the road, justifying the numbers above.
The Cardinal will take the trip to Tempe to face the most high ball pressure defense in the conference in Arizona State, who is turning foes over on a fifth of all possessions.
The Sun Devils, in the opposite vein, are strong at home, 11th in Haslametrics "away/home court" rating and an elite defense at the rim, which can slow down easy buckets for the Stanford frontcourt. ASU is top 70 in field goal percentage at the rim allowed, and mixed with its heavy ball pressure should do enough to get a win at home, where the team is 8-1 on the year with its only loss being an insane finish against UCLA.
