Stanford vs. California Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Pac 12 Tournament (Trust the Cardinal Offense)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Stanford-California.
In all likelihood, Stanford and California will miss the NCAA Tournament, but the two teams still have a chance to pull off an improbable run in the Pac-12 Tournament. The two teams square off in Las Vegas Wednesday night in the tournament opener after ending the regular season in a downward spiral.
Stanford lost six straight games before blowing out California by 22 points in the regular-season finale on Thursday. That loss was California’s third in a row, falling to below .500 in Pac-12 action. Can Stanford duplicate that performance at T-Mobile Arena as a short favorite? Here’s the betting preview for the matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Stanford vs. California Odds, Spread and Total
Stanford vs. California Betting Trends
- Stanford is 14-15-1 ATS this season
- California is 15-14-2 ATS this season
- Stanford is 7-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- California is 13-7-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 17-13 in Stanford games this season
- The OVER is 18-13 in California games this season
Stanford vs. California How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- How to watch (TV):
- Stanford record: 13-17 (8-12 in Pac-12)
- California record: 13-18 (9-11 in Pac-12)
Stanford vs. California Key Players to Watch
Stanford
Maxime Raynaud: The junior forward is Stanford’s leading scorer and rebounder. Raynaud averages 15.6 points per game while shooting 57.8% from the field and grabbing 9.6 rebounds per game. In two games against California this season, Raynaud combined for 31 points and 21 rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting.
California
Fardaws Aimaq: California’s offense struggled down the stretch, though Aimaq turned in double-digit points in each of the Golden Bears’ three losses to finish the regular season. Aimaq is averaging a double-double per game at 14.7 points and 11 rebounds per game. He had 18 points in the loss to Stanford on Thursday.
Stanford vs. California Prediction and Pick
Stanford’s offense should have a field day against a California defense that is 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring, giving up 76.7 points per game. Stanford plays at a top-50 pace in the nation and lets it fly with success from the perimeter, ranking No. 17 in the nation in 3-point shooting. California is vulnerable from deep, allowing opponents to shoot 36.2% from downtown, the worst in the Pac-12.
Down low, Stanford’s two big men - Raynaud and Brandon Angel - should have a nice night, too, as Stanford is No. 26 in average height and is No. 61 in KenPom in 2-point shooting. Can Stanford’s defense show up? The Cardinal may have given up just 58 points in Thursday’s win over California, but they had given up 80-plus in three-straight games before that.
Stanford is below average in every major shooting metric but could have another good defensive outing against a California offense that is No. 248 in effective field goal percentage. Instead of depending on an up-and-down Stanford defense, which is third-worst in the Pac 12 in scoring, just focus on Stanford’s efficient offense to have its way against an abysmal California defense.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.