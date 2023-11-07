Stanford vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
Can the Cardinal defy the odds and take down the Beavers in Corvallis?
By Jovan Alford
The Stanford Cardinal will try to pull off another upset win for the second straight week as they head to Corvallis, Oregon, to play the No. 16-ranked Oregon State on Saturday night.
Stanford snapped their two-game losing skid with a three-point road win against Washington State last week. Meanwhile, Oregon State has won four out of their past five games, including a 26-19 road win over Colorado last Saturday night.
Can Stanford win their third straight game on the road? Or will Oregon State continue to handle its business against the lower-tiered teams in the Pac-12
Here are the odds and our best bet for Stanford vs. Oregon State:
Stanford vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon State vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Stanford is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season
- The UNDER is 6-2 in Stanford’s last eight games
- Oregon State is 3-1 ATS at home this season
- Oregon State is 1-6 in its past seven home games against Stanford
Stanford vs. Oregon State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
- Game Time: 5:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PAC12
- Stanford Record: 3-6
- Oregon State Record: 7-2
Stanford vs. Oregon State Key Players to Watch
Stanford
Elic Ayomanor: The sophomore receiver is one of the standout stars on Stanford’s offense this season. Ayomanor has recorded 49 receptions for 790 yards and five touchdowns. He’s had two big performances this season against Colorado (13 receptions for 294 yards and three TDs) and Washington (nine receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown). For Stanford to pull off the upset, they’ll need another breakout performance from the young wide receiver.
Oregon State
DJ Uiagalelei: The former Clemson transfer could be in store for a great game on Saturday against Stanford. This season, the Cardinal is ranked dead-last in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game allowed (313.4) and tied for first in passing touchdowns allowed (24).
Uiagalelei played okay in last week’s win against Colorado, completing 50% of his passes for 223 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown in the seven-point win. However, we know that the junior quarterback can play better, and this is a great spot to do so.
Stanford vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
To its credit, Stanford has played well on the road this season, with wins over Colorado and Washington State.
The Cardinal also gave Washington a scare a couple of weeks ago, losing by nine points at home. I mention all that to say that the Beavers should not take this team lightly.
Oregon State hasn’t had a ton of success against Stanford over the years, but things seem to be different this season, especially with what they have on both sides of the ball. Oregon State is 2-2 ATS when listed as double-digit favorites this season, while Stanford is 4-3 ATS as double-digit underdogs.
Therefore, I’ll take the points with the Cardinal, but Oregon State still wins.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.