Stanford vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 2
Caleb Williams' quest for another Heisman Trophy continues at home against Stanford.
By Reed Wallach
USC has cruised through its first two games, winning by a combined score of 122-42 against San Jose State and Nevada.
The Trojans are favored to win big game once again on Saturday as the team starts PAC-12 play against Stanford, who beat Hawaii in head coach Troy Taylor's debut with the Cardinal. Will Caleb Williams and the Trojans continue to put up massive numbers as a big favorite and make it three straight overs to start the season?
Here's my take on the over/under for this late night matchup:
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
Stanford vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
USC vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- USC is 12-3 to the OVER under Lincoln Riley
- USC is 9-6 against the spread (ATS) under Lincoln Riley
- Stanford covered and went OVER in Week 1
USC vs. Stanford How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- USC Record: 1-0
- Stanford Record: 1-0
Stanford vs. USC Key Players to Watch
Stanford
Ben Yoursek: Yoursek is one of the few notable names on the Stanford roster and Taylor used him in plenty of ways to open up the new-look offense. The tight end hauled in nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown as he was used as the team's primary downfield target.
USC
Caleb Williams: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner hasn't missed a beat against two lack luster defenses, passing for 597 yards with nine touchdowns in two games. Stanford did a good job of getting pressure on Hawaii quarterabck Brayden Schager, but when he had time he was able to push the ball down the field. The Trojans are leaps and bounds ahead of the Rainbow Warriors and will give Williams plenty of time. He's going to put up big numbers yet again.
Stanford vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Stanford's offense was on point in Week 1 under Taylor's guidance. The team played up-tempo, had some well designed schemes and got a good push against an admittedly undermanned Hawaii defensive front.
However, USC's defense still hasn't shown a College Football Playoff caliber level. The team is 85th in EPA/Play despite playing two Mountain West offenses. I believe that Stanford's new-look offense can find enough answers to get into the 20's.
Meanwhile, the Trojans offense is going to breakthrough the 50-point threshold once again. The Cardinal defense had a few havoc plays in the backfield, but Schager was able to make plays against the secondary when he had a few seconds to set himself in the pocket.
Williams should have little issue carving up this Stanford defense that is bottom five nationally in returning production.
This total is pushing 70, but don't be nervous, this one is going to be full of big plays and touchdowns.
Get ready for Week 2 with our picks against the spread for every Week 2 matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!