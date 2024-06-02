Stanley Cup Final Odds (Panthers Win Eastern Conference for Second Straight Year)
One spot in the Stanley Cup Final has been locked up as the Florida Panthers have eliminated the New York Rangers to win the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.
The Panthers will now await the conclusion of the Western Conference Final to see how they're going to face in the NHL's championship series. The Edmonton Oilers lead the series 3-2 ahead of Sunday night's Game 6. If the Stars manage to win, they'll play in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Tuesday night.
Even though that series is yet to be decided, odds have already been released for the two potential matchups in the Cup Final. Let's take a look at them.
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Odds
- Panthers -125
- Oilers +104
If the Oilers are able to close out the series, the Panthers will be set as the betting favorites in that Stanley Cup Final. Due to their regular season records, the Panthers would have home-ice advantage in a series with Edmonton which plays a significant role in Florida being set as the betting favorite.
The Panthers won both regular season meetings against the Oilers this season, beating them 5-3 on November 20 and then by a score of 5-1 on December 16.
The last time the Oilers were in the Stanley Cup Final was in 2006 when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. Their last Cup win came in 1990.
Panthers vs. Stars Stanley Cup Odds
- Panthers -104
- Stars -115
If the Stars are able to come back in the series to win the Western Conference Final, they'd be slight favorites to the Panthers. While the Panthers would have home-ice advantage against the Oilers, it'd be the Stars who would have home-ice advantage in this matchup due to finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with 113 regular season points to the Panthers' 110.
The Panthers won both regular-season meetings with the Stars, beating them by a score of 5-4 on December 6 and then again by a score of 4-3 on March 12.
Dallas last played in the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. They last won the Stanley Cup in 1999, beating the Buffalo Sabres in the final.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.