Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Florida Panthers Slight Betting Favorites in Series Against Edmonton Oilers
The Stanley Cup Finals are here and the puck will drop on the series Saturday night in the Sunshine State.
The Edmonton Oilers punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2006 with a dramatic 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the conference finals against the Dallas Stars Sunday night.
One day earlier, the Florida Panthers captured back-to-back Eastern Conference Championships by taking out the New York Rangers by a similar 2-1 score in Game 6 of the conference championship clash.
Will the Panthers break through with the franchise’s first Stanley Cup after coming up short in five games last year to Las Vegas? Or will Edmonton win the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup and first since 1990?
The series odds have been released for the Stanley Cup Finals as Florida is the slight betting favorite.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stanley Cup Finals Odds
Florida Panthers: -130
Edmonton Oilers: +110
Panthers Swept Regular Season Series vs. Oilers
Florida, which tied for fourth in the NHL in points (110) during the regular season, enters the Stanley Cup Finals with a nice track record against the Western Conference Champions.
The Panthers won both regular-season matchups with the Oilers, albeit with both meetings happening before Christmas. Kevin Stenlund had three points in a 5-3 Florida win at home over the Oilers on Nov. 20.
Less than a month later on Dec. 16, Florida scored three first-period goals and Carter Verhaeghe found the net twice in a 5-1 Panthers’ victory at Rogers Place.
Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Odds
Florida is 6-3 at home during the playoffs and Edmonton has a similar record on the road heading into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.
To no surprise, the Panthers are slight betting favorites in Game 1 at -142 (58.68% implied probability) to grab the upper hand in the series.
Puckline
Oilers: +1.5 (-218)
Panthers: -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline
Oilers: +120
Panthers: -142
Total: 5.5 (Over -115/Under -105).
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.