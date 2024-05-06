Updated Stanley Cup Odds After First Round of NHL Playoffs (Oilers Favored)
The first round of the NHL Playoffs is officially in the books after the Dallas Stars got by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 on Sunday night.
We've already seen the first game of Round 2 take place when the New York Rangers squeaked by the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon. But now is the time to take a step back and take a look at each team's odds to win the Stanley Cup.
Stanley Cup Odds After First Round of NHL Playoffs
Oilers Set As Stanley Cup Favorites
After getting by the Los Angeles Kings in five games, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are set as favorites to win their first Stanley Cup in the McDavid-era. The Oilers looked dominant in the opening round, sporting an average goal differential of +1.79 per 60 minutes of play.
It's not just their level of play that makes them the favorites to win the Cup. They're also lined up for a relatively easy path to the Final.
They got past the Kings with relative ease and now are significant favorites against a banged up Vancouver Canucks team that's down to their third string goalie. In the Western Conference Final, they'll face either a Colorado Avalanche or Dallas Stars team that will be through a gauntlet in the first two rounds.
It's time for the Oilers to get the job done.
Bruins Are Stanley Cup Longshots After Getting Past Maple Leafs
The Boston Bruins played in one of the most exciting first series of the NHL Playoffs, but now have to face a juggernaut in the Florida Panthers. If they manage to get past them as well, they'll have either the New York Rangers or Carolina Hurricanes waiting for them in the Eastern Conference Final.
The Bruins are a distant fourth best team left in the East, which leads them to have +1100 odds to win the Cup. Only the battered Canucks have longer odds at +1500.
At +1100 odds, the Bruins have an implied probability of 8.33% to win it all.
