Stanley Cup Odds: Canucks Disrespected by Oddsmakers Ahead of NHL Playoffs
Breaking down the latest odds to win the Stanley Cup as well as one team to target with your bets
We're officially in the final stretch of the NHL regular season with all 32 teams having fewer than 10 games left to play. That means it's time to take a look at the latest odds to win the Stanley Cup.
The New York Rangers are currently on the inside track to win the Presidents' Trophy with 104 points through 74 games. The Dallas Stars (103), Boston Bruins (101), Carolina Hurricanes (101), and Colorado Avalanche (100) are the four other teams that have already amassed at least 100 points as of writing this article.
Let's see where they all stack up on the latest list of odds to win it all.
Stanley Cup odds
Hurricanes and Panthers set as Stanley Cup Favorites
DraftKings Sportsbook has the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers set as co-favorites to win the Stanley Cup. As of writing this article, neither team is winning their respective division. The Panthers sit two points back from the Bruins in the Atlantic Division, but have a game in hand. The Hurricanes are three points back from the Rangers but it's New York that has a game in hand.
Regardless, these two teams are going to be tough outs for whatever team they face in the postseason. They rank first and second in the NHL in CORSI% this season, which measures the total amount of shots taken at the opposing goaltender compared to the total amount of shots taken at their own goaltender. They have the metrics and the depth to beat anyone in the NHL, but do they have the star power to win it all?
Canucks present best value on board ahead of final week of regular season
I'll openly admit that I wasn't buying in on the hype surrounding the Canucks through the first two months of the season. In fact, I called them the most fraudulent team in the NHL in November due to their unsustainable high shooting percentage leading to a lot of their early wins.
Now, my opinion has changed. Ironically when their shooting percentage dropped, they started playing better overall hockey. Now, over their last 25 games, they rank fourth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage. They may not be scoring at as high of a rate as they did early in the year, but how they've been playing hockey is a lot more indicative of playoff success.
The Canucks need to get their goaltender, Thatcher Demko, back in between the pipes after being placed on the long-term injured reserve list, but if he can get healthy and keep up his level of play pre-injury, Vancouver has all the recipe for a Stanley Cup winning team.
The Canucks are still available at +1400 to win the Stanley Cup, meaning a $100 bet would win you a profit of $1,400 if they're able to pull it off.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
