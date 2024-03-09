Stanley Cup Odds Following NHL Trade Deadline (Golden Knights load up)
The NHL Trade Deadline is one of the busiest days on the hockey calendar as teams hoping to make a deep playoff run look to load up their rosters. This year was no different with plenty of players switching teams in hopes to give their new club the boost they need to list Lord Stanley's Cup.
Let's take a look at the biggest moves across the league and then how they've affected the latest odds to win the Stanley Cup.
NHL Trade Deadline Key Moves
- Jake Geuntzel (LW) - Acquired by Hurricanes from Penguins
- Noah Hanifin (D) - Acquired by Golden Knights from Flames
- Tomas Hertl (W) - Acquired by Golden Knights from Sharks
- Tyler Toffoli (RW) - Acquired by Jets from Devils
- Vladimir Tarasenko (RW) - Acquired by Panthers from Senators
Stanley Cup Odds After NHL Trade Deadline
Golden Knights load up for another Stanley Cup run
The team that made the biggest splash at the dead line is the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights. It seems to have become yearly tradition for them to be one of the busiest teams at the trade dead and this year was no different.
The Golden Knights managed to nab both Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl. Hanifin was the top defenseman available at the dead line and Hertl should give them an extra offensive spark when he's able to return from injury.
Vegas needs the extra boost in the final stretch of the season. They've had a bit of a Stanley Cup hangover this season and are currently just barely clinging on to the final wild card spot. Due to the moves they made, the Golden Knights have moved up to +850 to win their second-straight Stanley Cup. Only the Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, and Colorado Avalanche have better odds.
