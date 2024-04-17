Stanley Cup Odds: Hurricanes Favored Ahead of NHL Playoffs
Breaking down the latest odds to win the 2023-24 Stanley Cup ahead of the start of the NHL Playoffs.
There are just two days left of the NHL regular season but we already have the 16-seed playoff field set. There are some matchups that need to be finalized in the Western Conference but we can feel free to look ahead to the postseason and place some bets on who we think will win the Stanley Cup.
Let's dive into the latest odds and break down the favorites ahead of Saturday's first round action.
Odds to Win the Stanley Cup
Hurricanes set as betting favorites to win Stanley Cup
Despite not winning the Presidents Trophy or holding the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, the Carolina Hurricanes will enter the NHL Playoffs as the betting favorites. While that may not make a ton of sense when looking at the standings, there's plenty of signs pointing to the 'Canes being the best team in the league.
Let's take a look at where they rank this season in a few key metrics:
- CORSI%: 1st
- FENWICK%: 1st
- Expected goals for: 4th
- Expected goals against: 1st
The advanced metrics love the Hurricanes. If there's a red flag surrounding the team it's that they do the hard things well but struggle at times to put the puck in the net and prevent the other team from doing so. They rank 15th in both shooting percentage and save percentage this season. Still, the good news is they've been getting red-hot play from goaltender Frederik Andersen since returning from injury in March, rocking a .951 save percentage in 10 starts.
They're going to be a dangerous team for anyone to face these next few weeks. They'll take on the New York Islanders in the opening round.
Avalanche, Oilers, and Stars are top teams coming out of the West
The Western Conference is looking top heavy heading into the playoffs with the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers set with similar odds to win it all.
It's tough to discount the Avalanche after their dominant run to the Cup two years ago. It also seems like only a matter of time for Connor McDavid and the Oilers to win the Cup and this is the best version of the team they've had in the McDavid era. The Dallas Stars, who have been a great defensive team in years past, have the offense this time around to compete with the top dogs.
The second tier of teams in the West are the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks. Both squads went through extreme hot streaks at times this season, but oddsmakers and bettors are questioning whether or not they can sustain that level of play through the gauntlet of the playoffs.
Then there's the Predators, Kings, and last year's champions, the Golden Knights, who all would need to improve their play in a hurry if they want to go on a deep run.
The NHL Playoffs is arguably the most electric and exciting postseason in sports, so strap in, it's going to be a fun couple of months ahead.
