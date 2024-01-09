Steelers-Bills OVER/UNDER Drops Drastically Amidst Nasty Buffalo Weather Forecast
Weather expects to play a factor when No. 7 Pittsburgh visits No. 2 Buffalo this weekend to open the AFC playoffs.
A big part of the Buffalo Bills' late-season surge to win the AFC East title for the fourth conesecutive season was the importance of grabbing the No. 2 seed and guaranteeing at least two home postseason games at Highmark Stadium
Weather can always play a part in a game in Western New York and mother nature appears to be set to make an impact when the Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 14.
Bad weather expected in Buffalo
A weather system is expected to reach Buffalo this weekend, with the possibility of snow and strong winds coming to Orchard Park.
According to the Weather Channel, Orchard Park has a 40% chance of snow on Sunday afternoon with 20 mile-per-hour winds. By Sunday night, there is a 55% chance of 1-3 inches of snow accumulating with 14 mile-per-hour winds.
Forecast impacts the OVER/UNDER in Steelers-Bills
When the betting lines were released for Wild Card weekend, the Buffalo Bills opened as a 7.5-point favorite over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a point total of 43.5.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the point total has crashed seven points to 36.5. While bettors have backed the Bills, who are now a 10-point favorite.
It's worth noting that Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt of the Steelers will MISS this game with a sprained MCL suffered in the team's Week 18 win against the Ravens, but this total dropping is due to the weather, not the compsition of the roster.
Pittsburgh went 6-4 against the spread as an underdog this season while Buffalo was 6-8 as a favorite. Both teams were profitable for under bettors during the regular season, going 11-6.
Sunday could be the second consecutive year the Bills are playing postseason football in the snow at home. Last year, the Buffalo lost to Cincinnati in the AFC Divisional round at Highmark Stadium, 27-10, with the under (49) easily cashing.
