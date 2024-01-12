Steelers vs. Bills Best Same-Game Parlay for Wild Card Weekend
UPDATE: The Bills versus Steelers game has been postponed until Monday at 4:30 PM due to inclement weather in Buffalo on Sunday. What follows is the original write up previous to the postponement.
Sunday's NFL Wild Card action will start off with an AFC showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.
The Bills are set as the biggest favorites on the Wild Card Weekend slate, set as double-digit favorites against the Steelers. If that big of a spread scares you away from betting on a side in this game, how about we cook up a little Same Game Parlay instead?
Best Same Game Parlay for Steelers vs. Bills
- Bills alternate spread -2.5
- James Cook 70+ rushing yards
- Mason Rudolph UNDER 149.5 passing yards
- Dalton Kincaid anytime TD
Bills alternate spread -2.5
Betting on the Bills to win by double-digits can be a tough pill to swallow, but it's a lot easier to imagine them to win by just a field goal or more. So, that's exactly what we're going to do with the first leg of the parlay is move the line down to Bills -2.5.
The Steelers are arguably the worst playoff team in the NFL, ranking 26th in Net Yards per Play. The Bills should have no issue winning by at least three points.
James Cook 70+ rushing yards
In the windy weather, both teams are going to turn to the run game and I could see the Bills' game plan replicate what they did against the Cowboys a few weeks ago when he ran 25 fo
Also, if the Bills get up to an early lead as the point spread indicates, we could see them turn to the run game to drain the clock. That's where Cook comes in.
Mason Rudolph UNDER 149.5 passing yards
Mason Rudolph has done enough to lead the Steelers to the playoffs, but I think he comes crashing back down to earth on Saturday. The Bills' secondary has been one of the best in the second half of the season and Rudolph's success this year has come against two of the worst secondaries in the Seahawks and Bengals.
Add in the fact the weather is expected to have winds of 20 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH and throwing the ball in general may be extremely tough for both teams to do. Rudolph may be nothing but a handoff machine on Sunday afternoon.
Dalton Kincaid anytime TD
Dalton Kincaid was a popular name in the prop betting markets but people seem to forget about him, despite him entering the playoffs off of two straight 80+ yard receiving games. He only has two touchdowns on the season, but he's seeing enough targets and hauling in enough receptions that the touchdowns will come sooner rather than later.
With the wind, I expect the Bills to keep to short passes in the middle of the field which is exactly where Kincaid comes into play. I'll boost the odds on this parlay with a Kincaid touchdown.
