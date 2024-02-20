Stefon Diggs Next Team Odds (Bills are Big Favorites to Retain Star WR)
Will Diggs stay in Buffalo after a tough end to last season?
The Buffalo Bills suffered through their latest playoff heartbreak with another dreaded wide-right kick and a shortcoming to the Kansas City Chiefs as another promising season went out the window.
One of the questions the Bills have to answer is star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The former Minnesota Vikings has been great in his four seasons in Buffalo, making the Pro Bowl each year.
However, Diggs, who turned 30 in November, had his lowest yardage output (1,183) during his time with the Bills. After a great start to the season, Diggs was held under 100 receiving yards in the final 13 games of the season and had just three touchdowns in that span as Buffalo shifted to a more run-heavy approach under interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
The odds are out for which team Diggs will play for next season and he is an overwhelming favorite to remain with the Bills. Here’s why.
Stefon Diggs Next Team Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
If you’re looking to bet on any NFL futures, make sure to sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook with the link below. New users will receive a $1,000 no-sweat bet, where they receive bonus bets back if their wager loses.
Buffalo Bills Big Favorites to Keep Stefon Diggs
In April 2022, Diggs, coming off back-to-back 100-catch seasons, signed a four-year, $96 million extension. That means Diggs won’t be a free agent until 2028 and he would carry a $27.8 million cap hit if the Bills were to move on. There’s a potential out after next season with a dead cap hit of $22.2 million, nearly $9 million less than this year.
That’s why the Bills are overwhelming favorites to keep Diggs in Buffalo at -300, an implied probability of 75%.
Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans Are Longshots for Diggs
Of the longshots after the heavily-favored Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are tied (+1000) as the second favorite to acquire Diggs ahead of next season.
Both teams would have to execute a trade with the Bills, and it seems unlikely that Buffalo would want to deal its star wide receiver two a pair of fellow division winners in the conference.
Kansas City struggled with inconsistency at wide receiver all season, but luckily Patrick Mahomes is still under center and that was enough to survive a sub-par receiving corps and win another Super Bowl. The Chiefs still had All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce catching passes and coming up big in the playoffs while rookie Rashee Rice broke out, tallying 79 catches for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Houston is trying to elevate at the skilled positions and they are one of the teams in the mix to potentially sign Pro-Bowl running back Saquon Barkley. At receiver, the Texans are looking for more weapons to give to Rookie of the Year quarterback C.J. Stroud, who led Houston to a division title and a playoff win last season.
Houston has a clear-cut No. 1 option in Nico Collins, who had a career year last season with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and 8 touchdowns. Adding Diggs would give Houston one of the best receiving corps in the NFL and the Texans need a complimentary piece on the outside with unproven receivers like Tank Deal (coming off a season-ending leg injury), Robert Woods and Noah Brown.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.