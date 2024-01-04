Stephen F. Austin vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley Prediction and Odds for Thursday Jan. 4
By Reed Wallach
We have afternoon hoops on this fine Thursday in January and we are heading out to the WAC!
Stephen F. Austin travels across the state to take on UT-Rio Grande Valley in a game where the Lumberjacks will look to pick up steam in a competitive conference play. How will the team's defense travel against a poor offense?
I got you covered with our best bet for Thursday's tilt.
For new Caesars Sportsbook, you can get your first bet matched up to $1,000 when you sign up with the link below!
Stephen F. Austin vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread and Total
UT-Rio Grande Valley vs. Stephen F. Austin Betting Trends
- UT-Rio Grande Valley is 4-7 against the spread (ATS) this season against Division 1 competition
- Stephen F. Austin has gone OVER in six of 11 games against D1 competition
- UTRGV is 1-3 ATS at home this season
- Stephen F. Austin has covered only once in its last four games
- UTRGV hasn't covered in three straight
Stephen F. Austin vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 4th
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Stephen F. Austin Record: 8-5
- UT-Rio Grande Valley Record: 4-9
Stephen F. Austin vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley Key Players to Watch
Stephen F. Austin
Sadaidriene Hall: The Lumberjacks deploy a deep rotation, but Hall has emerged as the leader of the roster, averaging nearly 11 points per game with more than five rebounds while providing a serious defensive boost.
UT-Rio Grande Valley
Hasan Abdul-Hakim: The freshman forward has been cooking for the Vipers, even if the team isn't winning many games. He has scored double digits in six straight games, including 20 or more in three of them. He is shooting over 39% from beyond the arc and getting to the line at a top 40 rate in the country.
UT-Rio Grande Valley vs. Stephen F. Austin Prediction and Pick
Both teams compare similarly, trying to play at a frenetic tempo, cause some turnovers, and play a physical brand of basketball.
So, we are going to go over on Thursday afternoon.
Both teams are inside the top 60 nationally in terms of turnover rate, Stephen F. Austin is seventh in the country in forcing TOs, and each team is 290th in worst in protecting the rock. There should be plenty of loose balls, but also fouls as each team is trying to take the ball away. With that, there should be a parade to the free-throw line.
UTRGV is sixth in the country in terms of free throw rate while SFA is 45th, both teams also have an opponent free throw rate that is glaring. The Vipers are 262nd in opponent FTR and the Lumberjacks are 356th. This game is going to feature a ton of free throws.
Sure, neither team has a glowing free throw percentage, and both teams are hovering around the 70% mark, but the sheer volume of freebies is going to send this game over the total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!