Stetson vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament First Round
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the UConn Huskies' first round matchup with Stetson in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
The first round of the NCAA Tournament features a matchup between the Atlantic Sun champion Stetson Hatters and the Big East champion UConn Huskies.
This game is part of the East Region between a No. 16 and No. 1 seed that will be played in Brooklyn. UConn defeated Marquette 73-57 to claim its conference title, while Stetson outlasted Austin Peay in a 94-91 thriller to lock up its bid.
This is the first ever matchup between these two teams.
If Stetson can win this game, it would be an upset that could absolutely rock the bracket, and it would be just the third No. 16 team all-time to defeat a No. 1 seed. This is a tall task against the defending national champions.
Who will prevail and move into the round of 32?
Stetson vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total
Stetson vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Stetson is 16-15 ATS this season
- UConn is 9-1 ATS this season with 4+ days of rest
- Stetson is 8-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- UConn is 7-0 straight up at neutral sites this season
- Stetson is 7-4-1 ATS against non-conference opponents
Stetson vs. UConn: How To Watch
- Date: Friday, March 22
- Game Time: 2:45 PM EST
- Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): CBS, NCAA March Madness Live
- Stetson Record: 22-12
- UConn Record: 31-3
Stetson vs. UConn Key Players To Watch
Stetson
Jalen Blackmon: If you haven’t seen any tape yet on Jalen Blackmon, you’ve been missing out. This is the core of the Hatters offense and he’s the reason why they are in this year’s tournament bracket.
This is his best season yet with Stetson after transferring from Grand Canyon, another NCAA Tournament team. Everything's coming up money so far in the 2023-24 season for the junior. Blackmon has attempted 280 3-pointers this season, the most in his career. He’s a pure scorer, averaging 21.5 points per game and coming off a 43-point performance in the Atlantic Sun championship. He is a walking bucket and must-see television for what should be a stellar individual tournament performance.
UConn
Donovan Clingan: The focus shifts to Donovan Clingan in this opening round matchup. He is an exciting center to watch in college basketball and is currently projected by many as a first-round pick in 2024 NBA mock drafts, if he decides to leave UConn.
The Huskies have used his size all season long and won’t stop likely in this game. He is the definition of a finisher as he can put it in the hoop anywhere inside the paint and uses his size and physicality to punish the opponents. With the advantage of the Huskies in this contest, they will likely utilize the size advantage and let him go to work early on. It’s fair to expect nothing different coming off a 22-point, 16-rebound effort in the Big East championship.
Stetson vs. UConn Prediction and Pick
The Huskies hit the ground running against the Cinderella hopeful Hatters in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
For the first time since 2014, UConn can be referred to as the defending national champions. Trends have never favored the teams that have occupied the No. 1 overall seed, as eight of the previous 19 teams in that spot have lost in the Sweet 16 or earlier, but I refuse to believe that causes a hiccup for Connecticut.
Usually the coach of the year award shouldn’t be handed out to a team that won a championship, but Dan Hurley deserves all of it. His knowledge and strategic gameplans have been a significant factor in getting them back to this stage.
If the Huskies are to bring home back to back championships, the real mastermind behind it is Hurley.
It cannot be stated enough how efficient and deep UConn is. They are a club of players who are equipped with elite passing skills, they make logical shot selections and can kill it at any point from three point land.
They can go at you from anywhere on the floor and it’s extremely difficult to stop. Tristen Newton can put offensive schemes into motion, Cam Spencer will pull up from 3, Alex Karaban and Stephon Castle will find shooting lanes to attack and as for Clingan, he's the monster willing to penetrate to the rim.
As a team, the Huskies average 18.5 assists per game, good for 3rd overall in all of college basketball which adds to the headaches for opposing defenses.
For Stetson, the game plan is to simply continue centering the offense around Blackmon (see above). With the way he is able to score the ball, who says that the Hatters can’t find any success against the juggernauts. They are in this situation playing with house money and don’t care about their opponent.
One of the Hatters best metrics is free throw percentage, placing them 36th in the country (76.3 percent). For head coach Donnie Jones, it would be smart for them to play a physical game and force UConn into foul trouble. Attacking the rim is a favorable method to reward the Hatters with a fighting chance in this game.
It’s wonderful to see Stetson in the big dance, but it is going to be extremely challenging for them to win their first ever NCAA tournament game. UConn is deep, athletic and it has unmatched offensive prowess that defines it as perhaps the greatest team in the nation.
There is a massive 26.5 point spread on this matchup in favor of the Huskies but I’m not willing to lay so many points in a tournament setting. I instead will look at the team total in this position.
Stetson is ranked 209th in the NET which identifies them as a Quad 4 team. The Huskies have no shortage of offense in those categorical games. In nine opportunities, they have won by an average margin of 31.4 points, scoring 86+ in six of them.
The team total is set at 85.5 in this game which is about the right number. I will back the defending champs and their team total OVER as they should be ready to romp from the opening tip.
Pick: UConn Team Total Over 85.5 Points
