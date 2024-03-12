Stony Brook vs. Charleston Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CAA Championship Final (Can Underdog Keep Up?)
By Reed Wallach
A ticket to the NCAA Tournament is on the line in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night with CAA favorite Charleston laying a big number against surprising entrant Stony Brook.
Charleston has been the CAA darling for the past few years, but can Stony Brook continue its shocking run to the title game? The Seawolves only played the Cougars once, a six-point home loss back on January 6th, so there has been plenty of time since, can the team show up in the title game?
Here’s the odds for the CAA title game on Tuesday:
New FanDuel users, get ready for March Madness by signing up below and getting $150 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5! Get started now.
Stony Brook vs. Charleston Odds, Spread and Total
Charleston vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends
- Stony Brook is 24-8 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Stony Brook is 8-2 ATS over the last 10 games
- Charleston is 15-16 ATS this season against Division 1 opponents
- Stony Brook has gone OVER in 12 of 15 games as an underdog this season
Stony Brook vs. Charleston How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 12th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Stony Brook: 20-14
- Charleston: 26-7
Stony Brook vs. Charleston Key Players to Watch
Stony Brook
Tyler Stephenson-Moore: Stony Brook is going to need to shoot well from distance to keep up with Charleston, one of the most potent perimeter offenses in the entire country, and a lot of that will fall on Stephenson-Moore, who is shooting 42% from beyond the arc this season. The senior guard had 23 in the semifinal win against Hofstra while also grabbing nine rebounds, can he put together another big outing to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament?
Charleston
Reyne Smith: The junior guard helped will the Cougars past Towson in the semifinals, albeit not on his finest game. He hit only three of his 10 threes but led the team in scoring with 16 points as the CAA’s best offense found a way to beat the best defense. Can Smith shoot the Cougars a second straight NCAA Tournament? He is shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc this year.
Stony Brook vs. Charleston Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take the points in the title game as I see this game being more of a defensive struggle. The perimeter-reliant Cougars have struggled from beyond the arc in D.C. this week, possibly due to the sightlines generated on the neutral court as shooting has been way down relative to conference play.
That helps the Seawolves as Charleston is top 20 in the country in three-point rate and Stony Brook’s compact defense allows a top 40 rate of three’s.
Stony Brook would rather play this game in the halfcourt and look to isolate some of Charleston’s weaker defenders, the Cougars are ninth in CAA two-point defense and are in the bottom five in field goal percentage allowed at the rim this season.
In a game that may figure to be won on the defensive side of the ball, I’ll take the double-digit underdog to hang around.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!