Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CAA Championship Semifinal (Lay the Points)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Stony Brook-Hofstra.
Hofstra used a big second half Sunday night to pull away from upset-minded Delaware in the CAA quarterfinals. Can they squash another underdog’s season Monday night when they meet Stony Brook in Washington, D.C.? Hofstra, the No. 3 seed in the CAA Tournament, is two wins away from its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001.
Stony Brook, eight years removed from its lone NCAA Tournament appearance, pulled off a double-overtime upset of No. 2 Drexel in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Can the Seawolves, a dominant ATS squad this season, duplicate that effort as a small underdog to reach the conference tournament final? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Stony Brook +75. (-110)
- Hofstra -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Stony Brook: +260
- Hofstra: -325
Total
- 139.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Betting Trends
- Stony Brook is 23-8-1 ATS this season
- Hofstra is 13-17 ATS this season
- Stony Brook is 9-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- Hofstra is 10-13 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 19-12-1 in Stony Brook games this season
- The OVER is 14-16 in Hofstra games this season
Stony Brook vs. Hofstra How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 11
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Entertainment & Sports Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Stony Brook record: 19-14
- Hofstra record: 20-12
Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Key Players to Watch
Stony Brook
Tyler Stephenson-Moore: Stony Brook still pulled out an upset over Drexel despite Stephenson-Moore being held to 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting. The senior guard leads the Seawolves in scoring this season and is shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.
Hofstra
Tyler Thomas: Thomas, in his second season with Hofstra, leads the CAA in scoring at 22.2 points per game, which is third in the nation. The senior guard has the volume to put up big numbers, but his efficiency numbers are lacking. Thomas has shot less than 43% from the field in five of the last six games, including Sunday’s quarterfinal win over Delaware, when he finished 6-of-22.
Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Prediction and Pick
Stony Brook is an absurd 23-8-1 ATS this season, though most of that damage has been done as a favorite (13-2-1 ATS). The Seawolves are still 9-6 ATS as a dog, but their run could come to an end Monday night.
Stony Brook’s offense is fourth in the CAA in scoring (73.7 points per game), but is just ninth in shooting at 44%. The Seawolves are at their best from the perimeter, ranking No. 123 in 3-point shooting and have a nice advantage in this matchup against a Hofstra defense that is No. 228 in defending shots from downtown. However, the volume isn’t there for Stony Brook, putting up 3s on just 36.2% of its field goal attempts. Hofstra’s defense is top-100 in effective field goal percentage and No. 48 defending shots from 2-point range. Hofstra can get hurt on the glass, but Stony Brook is 11th in the CAA in offensive rebounding percentage.
Hofstra’s offense should control the ball in this matchup against a Stony Brook defense that is No. 298 in turnover percentage. The Pride face a Seawolves squad that is No. 224 against 3-pointers and Hofstra is top-30 in both 2-point and 3-point shooting. The spot favors Hofstra, too, after Stony Brook had to play two extra stanzas in the quarterfinals against Drexel. A quick turnaround is bad news against a Hofstra team that can pour in points. Lay the points with the Pride.
