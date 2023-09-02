Storm vs. Aces Prediction and Odds for Saturday, Sept. 2 (Take a Shot on Seattle)
The Aces are massive favorites, but can they cover against the Storm?
By Peter Dewey
The Las Vegas Aces are looking to hold on to the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoff standings on Saturday when they host the Seattle Storm and Jewell Loyd, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
A’ja Wilson and Las Vegas have seen their lead in the standings go down to just 1.5 games over the New York Liberty, so the Aces need to win against a lowly Storm team on Saturday.
Oddsmakers don’t expect that to be a problem, setting Vegas as a 19.5-point favorite.
Here are the odds and my best bet for the Storm-Aces matchup:
Storm vs. Aces odds, spread and total
Storm vs. Aces prediction and pick
The Aces are becoming the hardest team in the WNBA to bet on because oddsmakers are still giving them massive numbers to cover while they are struggling to win against the spread.
Vegas is 0-6 ATS in its last six games, and now it needs a 20-point win – or more – to cover against Loyd and the Storm.
I’m just not sold on the Aces getting that done.
The last time these teams faced off, Vegas won by 16 points, but it does have 33 and 41-point wins over the Storm earlier in 2023.
The issue is that the Aces’ offense has taken a step back lately, with the team failing to score more than 72 points in three of its last eight games. Las Vegas is still the best team in the league on paper, but I don’t think this spread is one I want to bet on the team to cover.
Seattle, for all the things it has done wrong in 2023, is not a bad defensive team – ranking seventh in the league in defensive rating.
The Storm also are top five in the league in 3-point percentage, which may allow them to hang around in this matchup.
It’s not the prettiest bet, but I’m willing to take a shot on Seattle to cover in this spot. The team is 10-6-1 against the spread on the road in 2023 and 17-13-1 against the spread as an underdog.
20 points is just a few too many to give in this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.