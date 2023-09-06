Storm vs. Dream prediction and odds for Wednesday, Sept. 6 (Dream Need to Save Season)
The Atlanta Dream need a win to stay in the playoff picture in the WNBA.
By Peter Dewey
Things are not looking good for the Atlanta Dream as the WNBA regular season nears its end.
Atlanta has dropped seven of its last 10 games, falling to 17-20 on the season, and it has just a 1.5 game cushion on a playoff spot. The Dream – the No. 7 seed – could find themselves outside of the playoffs if they can’t outplay the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks over the final few days of the season.
On the bright side for Atlanta, it has an easy matchup on Wednesday against the Seattle Storm, who are already eliminated from playoff contention. Seattle is without forward Gabby Williams and is just 4-6 in its last 10 games.
The Storm have very little to play for, especially since they currently would have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. However, do they play spoiler in this matchup?
Now, let’s dive into the odds for this standalone matchup on Wednesday night:
Storm vs. Dream odds, spread and total
Storm vs. Dream prediction and pick
The Dream are the definition of average this season despite having two of the game’s better players in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.
They rank sixth in defensive rating, seventh in offensive rating, seventh in net rating, 10th in effective field goal percentage and first in pace this season.
That uptempo style can get Atlanta in trouble when it isn’t scoring efficiently, but luckily it faces the worst offense in the WNBA in this game.
Seattle has very little proven scoring outside of Jewell Loyd and ranks last in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage this season. The Storm are also 10th in points per game.
That should put the Dream in a good spot to win this game, especially since it’s one they really need. There is an incentive for Seattle to lose, as it currently is just half a game behind the Indiana Fever, which means a win could vault it into the No. 3 pick instead of the No. 2 pick in next year’s draft.
Also, Atlanta has been much better at home in 2023 than on the road. The Dream are 10-8 against the spread at home and 8-7 ATS as favorites. The Storm have covered the spread in 17 of their 32 games as underdogs this season, but I’m going to fade them here.
Atlanta needs this game, and I’d be shocked if the team came out flat at home with so much at stake. Since the Dream likely won’t be able to get the No. 6 seed, they’re going to have a tough matchup in the first round regardless of where they finish, but a win would go a long way to just securing a spot in the playoffs.
