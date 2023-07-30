Storm vs. Fever prediction and odds for Sunday, July 30 (Value on OVER)
By Reed Wallach
Two of the worst team's in the WNBA meet in Indiana on Sunday afternoon.
It's the beginning of a rebuild for the Storm, who had a max exodus from its championship level core this offseason while the Fever are also trying to build a contender from the ground up. Indiana has a league average offense but its defense can't get any stops, will it be able to hold up against the Storm?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Sunday's matchup:
Storm vs. Fever odds, spread and total
Storm vs. Fever prediction and pick
I'm going to count on Indiana's potent offense to help push this game over the total. The team is scoring 101.6 points per 100 possessions, per WNBA.com, fifth highest in the league. I believe the offense should be in good shape against a Storm defense that is ninth in points allowed per 100 possessions and plays at the fourth fastest pace.
This total is so low due to the Storm's terrible offense. The team is last in points scored per 100 possessions, but with the Fever struggling on defense, last in points allowed per 100, I believe the Storm are going to be able to get enough shots up to push this game over the total.
I'm not backing efficiency, but I'm backing volume on Sunday. Go over the total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.